New ERR supervisory board members' focus on finding new funding model

Paavo Nõgene and Raul Rebane, candidates for expert board members of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), say the ERR supervisory board is primarily focused on finding a new funding model, clarifying the role of public media and ensuring readiness to operate in times of crisis.

On Tuesday, the Riigikogu Cultural Affairs Committee proposed appointing businessman Paavo Nõgene and communication expert Raul Rebane as expert members of the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) supervisory board, selecting them from a pool of 13 candidates. The Riigikogu is scheduled to vote on the appointments on May 14, based on the committee's recommendation.

Speaking about his priorities as a board member, Nõgene emphasized that the duties and goals of the supervisory board are defined by the Public Broadcasting Act.

"On a more personal note, I believe it is critically important that ERR's strength — its people — are able to work professionally in the roles they've trained for, and that they feel supported and valued within the organization," Nõgene said.

Rebane noted that while he has been largely away from television for the past 30 years, he has continued to follow developments in the sector. In his view, the role of public media has grown more significant during times of crisis.

"For small countries like Estonia, such a public broadcasting structure is not only essential but is becoming increasingly important. The availability of edited and balanced sources of information is declining, even as the volume of information increases. That's why I want to contribute my knowledge and experience," he said.

Rebane added that the issues currently facing the board are similar to those of the past, including the long-standing question of ERR's funding.

He noted that discussions about a different financial structure or model have been ongoing for nearly 30 years. "It's been pointed out time and again that the current system and available funding are insufficient to provide adequate service to the population," Rebane said.

Nõgene also underscored the need to resolve ERR's funding issues, stating that the current model is not suitable for a public broadcaster.

"A model should be found that doesn't require annual supplementary funding requests. There are various ideas out there, and I believe the board has an important role to play in proposing potential solutions to politicians and the broader Riigikogu, justifying them and defending them," Nõgene said.

He also pointed to the smooth execution of television studio construction and furnishing as a near-term focus for the ERR board. "Some technology-related decisions still need to be made. And more broadly, the question is how ERR can ensure the provision of an essential public service in today's complex geopolitical climate," he said, referencing how programming continued during a recent power outage.

Role of public service media

Paavo Nõgene has previously served on the ERR supervisory board, during the periods 2012-2013 and 2017-2020. He noted that the intervening years have been generally challenging, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Asked whether he has observed any significant changes at ERR during that time, Nõgene responded that he would first need to familiarize himself with areas not visible to the public — such as budget implementation or internal decision-making processes.

"I don't want to comment on those just yet. What is visible from the outside is professional journalism, independent journalism, and that must be vigorously defended to ensure it endures in Estonia," he said.

Rebane emphasized the importance of clarifying the role of public broadcasting to both the public and political leaders. "Many people still refer to it as state television or state radio — that really hits a nerve with me. This is a different kind of public service," he said.

He also highlighted his strong commitment to the principles and positions laid out by former Eesti Televisioon head and ERR supervisory board chair Hagi Šein, saying he considers it important to uphold and defend them.

According to Rebane, the days when it was debated whether public broadcasting was even necessary are now decades in the past. He sees a growing need for such institutions in small countries, where the overflow of information is pushing people to seek trustworthiness. "It has to be protected like the apple of one's eye," he added.

"We have to recognize that the media landscape is changing so rapidly that keeping pace with it while maintaining an independent public role remains the key challenge," Rebane said.

The ERR supervisory board includes one representative from each parliamentary group in the Riigikogu, along with four recognized experts, who serve five-year terms. The two new members are being appointed to replace Peeter Espak and Viktor Trasberg, whose terms began in 2020 and are now ending. The terms of the two remaining expert members — board chair Rein Veidemann and Sulev Valner — began in 2022 and will run through 2027.

