X!

EBU head: Estonia needs adequately funded broadcaster, free from government whim

News
Photo: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia faces significant challenges, including underfunded public service media amid rising misinformation and geopolitical tensions, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) Noel Curran said.

Curran made his remarks while visiting Estonia, meeting with Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

The minister plans to present new funding options for national broadcaster ERR, as the current funding model violates the European Media Freedom Act. Curran also noted that ERR is underfunded, relative to other European public broadcasters.

The EBU director stressed the need for strong, independent, and adequately funded media to support democracy, also praising Estonia's press freedom and ERR's high trust levels.

Europe as a whole faces unprecedented challenges, he said, including the political convergence of major tech companies, the situation in the U.S., and the rise of misinformation.

"For me, public service media is needed more than ever, and a strong European presence, and also a national presence," Curran told ERR.

At the same time it must be free from governmental interference.

"Public service media is not a biscuit factory, it's not a manufacturing factory, it's an organization where journalists question politicians, question them hard, and you can't have a situation where those same politicians are making decisions on an annual basis as to how much funding the broadcaster gets," he added, noting that "the two big issues are ensuring the independence, and making sure that the funding is adequate."

Curran said he "also on the minister that the European Media Freedom Act will demand that there is adequate sustainable funding and that that funding is independent, and I impressed that some countries will be called out for breach of the European Media Freedom Act."

For Curran and the EBU, the exact type of funding model a member state has is less important than how independent the broadcaster is.

"So that's a key thing for us: Is there sustainability? Is there regular growth?/…/ and is that independent of government decisions on an annual basis and government whims. Governments will say 'we want flexibility.' [But] flexibility undermines independence."

Noel Curren (right) with ERR board chair Erik Roose. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Curran called for progress to be made on the new media law "which has been worked on for quite a while, and seems to be stuck."

Ultimately, "We want a strong Estonian public service broadcaster that is promoting Estonian culture, that is giving Estonian people news that they obviously trust, and we want to see that funded, and funded properly, and we want to see it independent," he said.

On the plus side, Curran praised ERR for having "one of the highest audience reaches of any of our members" and "one of the highest trust levels for its news of any of our members."

"We have 157 members and ERR is in the top 10 in terms of trust for news."

The full interview, which can be watched by clicking the video player above, also looked at the significance of new media and how public broadcasters need to adapt to that, not stay away from it.

Noel Curran is an Irish former television producer and journalist who has been the director-general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) since October 2017.

The European Media Freedom Act aims to protect media pluralism and independence in the EU, ensuring cross-border media operations and safeguarding editorial independence, journalistic sources, and public service media.

It also enhances media ownership transparency, protects against unjustified online content removal, and requires assessments of media market concentrations' impact on pluralism.

The Ministry of Culture started a consultation process almost a year ago, to amend the domestic Estonian Public Broadcasting Act to take into account the EU act.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:38

Estonia up two places in FIFA men's international football team list

14:35

EDF colonel: Russia building pressure on Ukrainian troops

14:35

EBU head: Estonia needs adequately funded broadcaster, free from government whim

14:16

Gallery: Polar bear sisters Skadi and Kaja make their debut at Tallinn Zoo

13:49

Vocational school no longer free for recent vocational, higher education grads

13:39

Flu season peaks in spring this year in Estonia, all variants doing the rounds

13:12

Henri Drell reflects on NBA, Tenerife move and dreams of EuroBasket glory

12:38

New car sales stay deep in the red in Estonia

12:05

State commissions €29,000 worth of churches law communication from PR firm

11:29

PPA dog handler: Maik dealt well with US soldier search tragedy

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

03.04

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

03.04

How do foreign nationals feel about Estonia's decision to revoke their voting rights?

03.04

Experts: Estonian economy to be hit indirectly by US tariffs

03.04

Estonian state looking at private land for defensive bunker development

08:50

Professor: Baltic Americans have failed Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by voting for Trump

03.04

Foreign ministry hands Russia diplomatic note over unpaid pensions

03.04

Tallinn Kesklinn elder wants to terminate Harjumägi cafe's lease

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo