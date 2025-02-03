Kuremäe abbess: New legislation will effectively close the convent

The Abbess of Kuremäe Convent Filareta Kalatšova sent an open letter to members of the Riigikogu, claiming that if the amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act , initiated by the Ministry of the Interior, are approved, the convent will effectively be shut down.

"For us, the purpose of the bill is clear – the legal amendment forces the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) to change jurisdiction and come under the authority of Constantinople. Our repeated explanations that the monastery cannot unilaterally initiate or abandon its jurisdiction have not been taken into account," she wrote.

The abbess added that by approving the legislative changes, the Riigikogu would effectively declare the convent illegal, leaving only two options: either a change of jurisdiction or forced liquidation.

"You understand perfectly well that with your actions, you are effectively closing the convent. Do you really want to go down in history as the deputies who forcibly ended the existence of an Orthodox convent that has operated in Estonia for over one hundred years?"

Filareta said she was astonished at the position that places the monastery's residents in a situation where they are held accountable for decisions made by politicians.

Abbess Filareta and nun Katariina at the President's Independence Day reception. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"We have withdrawn from the earthly world, we are far removed from political issues, we live outside politics, serving God through prayer and work. Yet, we are literally being dragged into the center of politics and accused of refusing to engage in dialogue."

The abbess wrote that the initiators of the bill are forcing the nuns to commit a canonical crime, and justifying it by claiming that they are trying to protect the convent from problems.

Last week, ERR reported that the Ministry of the Interior hopes the almost year-long saga with MPEÕK will be resolved by summer after it submitted new legislation to the Riigikogu.

The bill specifies that a church, monastery, or other religious association operating in Estonia may not be directed in its activities by, or be linked through its statutes, other founding documents, or financially to, a governing body, spiritual center, religious leader, or organization located in a foreign country that poses a threat to Estonia's national security, public order, or constitutional order.

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral opposite the Riigikogu in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The ban would also apply to a person or institution that incites war, terrorism, violence, or supports military aggression.

If the legislation is passed, churches and congregations will be given a two-month transition period to comply with the law.

The amendments are prompted by the Moscow Patriarchate's public support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

This led the Riigikogu to declare the patriarchate an institution supporting aggression.

The Ministry of the Interior has pointed out that MPEÕK, and Patriarch Kirill personally, have explicitly and repeatedly supported Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and have also made statements that indirectly call Estonia's sovereignty into question.

