X!

Gallery: Kuremäe Convent nuns deliver petition to Riigikogu

News
Nuns from Kuremäe Convent submitted a petition to the Riigikogu on February 17, 2025.
Open gallery
39 photos
News

Nuns from the Russian orthodox Kuremäe Convent submitted a petition to the Riigikogu on Monday rejecting the Ministry of Interiors' plans to introduce a new law that would push them to leave the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK).

Before handing over the petition and its signatures, Abbess Filareta Kalachova of the Kuremäe Convent – also known as the Pühtitsa convent – said the nuns' wish is to live in the convent in peace until the end of their days, remaining faithful to the vow they took when they joined the monastery.

"We are Russian Orthodox nuns; it is not within our power to choose under whose jurisdiction the convent belongs. Our right to decide anything ended when we dedicated our lives to being nuns," she said.

The nuns had planned to hand the petition to Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) on Monday. However, as the meeting had not been officially coordinated in advance, it was received by the chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee Andre Hanimägi (SDE).

Kuremäe Convent. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

Earlier this month, Abbess of Kuremäe Convent Filareta Kalatšova sent an open letter to members of the Riigikogu, claiming that if the amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act, initiated by the Ministry of the Interior, are approved, the convent will effectively be shut down.

Martin Tulit, head of the Religious Affairs and Civil Society Department at the Ministry of the Interior, said the reality is different. No one intends to close the convent through these legislative changes.

The Ministry of the Interior hopes the almost year-long saga with the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) will be resolved by summer after it submitted new legislation to the Riigikogu last month. It wants the church to leave the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

18:10

Estonian curling pair Kaldvee and Lill edged out in final of Tallinn Masters

17:30

Estonia to face crucial EuroBasket qualifiers without star man Henri Drell

16:51

Media association head: Looks like minister going after ERR, universities' autonomy

16:50

Estonians largest share of tourists arriving in Finland

16:15

Coalition votes to hold wind farms discussion behind closed doors

16:13

Estonian archer Lisell Jäätma takes silver in Chicago

15:42

Watchdog points to loophole leaving children born in Estonia without citizenship

15:10

Estonia supports digitalization of Ukraine's national tax system

14:33

Eesti Laul producer: Estonia's entry most talked about at Eurovision this year

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

08:56

Kaljulaid: Western Europe freeloading on US and EU eastern flank's defenses

15.02

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2025 final

16.02

SDE chairman: VAT on basic food groups should be reduced

16.02

Estonia's legal assistance agreement with Russia expires in March

15.02

Beaver seen around Emajõgi riverbank in Tartu

13:25

Estonian spymaster: Europe's intelligence services should be more aggressive

14:33

Eesti Laul producer: Estonia's entry most talked about at Eurovision this year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo