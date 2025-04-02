Bishop Daniel: We have the right to defend our faith

Constructive dialogue and debate are essential in a democratic society, but they must be based on mutual respect and facts — not on emotion or unfounded accusations. If necessary, we will continue to defend our rights through all legal means, writes Bishop Daniel of the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church.

In recent weeks, there has been continued lively debate in the Estonian media regarding the activities of our church, particularly following my speech at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council. We understand and appreciate that issues related to our church are part of a broader societal discussion, and we value the contributions of many theologians and experts who bring their knowledge and experience to this dialogue. At the same time, we expect the conversation to remain within the framework of constructive dialogue.

Every step we have taken to defend our rights has triggered a wave of negative media reactions. This raises the question: is it truly expected that an independent church operating under Estonian law should remain silent and forgo the defense of its rights?

Even the renaming of our church to the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate or MPEÕK — ed.), a decision adopted at the church's general assembly in January, did not proceed without obstacles — we had to turn to the courts to defend our rights. This was not a symbolic change; it reflects our true identity: we are a local church that serves the people of Estonia.

Appealing to international organizations is a standard legal remedy in a democratic society. The UN special procedures, the Human Rights Council and the European Court of Human Rights are specifically designed to ensure the protection of religious freedom and human rights.

My address was not directed against the Estonian state but was motivated by concern over specific events. These include the unjustified termination of the lease for the church's chancery, as well as emotionally charged and negative headlines in the media that may mislead readers and do not always objectively reflect the content.

In addition, the amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act, which passed its second reading in the Riigikogu, and the constitutional amendments limiting voting rights significantly affect the activities of our church. They restrict the rights of believers and hinder the free choice of canonical affiliation.

We are deeply concerned that the adopted legal amendments may lead to a serious crisis in the religious life of Estonia's Orthodox faithful. There is an effort to sever our canonical ties with our church, and the constitutional changes mean that clergy who have lost their voting rights would also lose the right to conduct religious services. Such legal changes threaten the continued existence of our church. Every congregation represents real people — members of our church — who may be left without spiritual support and without the opportunity to pray in their churches.

It is important to clarify that the UN document I referenced is a methodology developed in 2009 under the guidance of the special adviser to the UN General Assembly. It provides a structural analysis for assessing discrimination risks and preventing them at an early stage. I did not warn of genocide, as was incorrectly reported by the media, but instead referred to a UN methodology that addresses broader risks of discrimination.

For our church members, preserving their religious identity is crucial, and part of that identity is the canonical connection with the Russian Orthodox Church and other Orthodox churches. This connection should be freely chosen, based on historical and canonical traditions. Unfortunately, recent interactions with representatives of authority suggest that our church is not being allowed to make free choices regarding its canonical affiliation.

Constructive dialogue and debate are essential in a democratic society, but they must be based on mutual respect and facts, not on emotion or unfounded accusations. If necessary, we will continue to defend our rights through all legal means, including by appealing to international organizations. This is our legal right, and it is not aimed against the Estonian state but rather supports the principles of religious freedom and the rule of law.

Our right to protect our faith and traditions is not in conflict with the interests of Estonian society. On the contrary, it is a part of a democratic rule-of-law state. We are, and will remain, an inseparable part of Estonian society and wish to preserve our religious identity and the right to defend it.

