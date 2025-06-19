Estonian residents' feelings of belonging improve, but economic security drops

According to a Government Office survey, Estonian residents' trust in the government and the Riigikogu has risen again and a growing number of people feel a sense of belonging to Estonian society. However, concerns over economic hardship have increased compared to previous surveys.

The Government Office commissions a public opinion monitoring survey once per quarter. In March, during the previous round of polling, trust in the government had fallen to its lowest level in recent years, at just 29 percent. By June, that figure had climbed to 37 percent. A similar trend was seen with trust in the Riigikogu, which rose from 29 percent to 35 percent.

The share of residents who trust the president remained relatively stable in June, at 67 percent. Local governments were trusted by 59 percent of respondents — the same level recorded in December, the last time it was measured.

Support for tax changes has decreased slightly, with 39 percent of Estonian residents considering them necessary.

Support for transitioning to Estonian-language education (71 percent) and for the importance of wind energy development (50 percent) has remained essentially unchanged compared to the previous survey.

This time, the survey also mapped public attitudes toward artificial intelligence.

Of those surveyed, 42 percent said they use AI tools in their work or daily life. Usage is most common among younger people: approximately two-thirds of 15–24-year-olds reported using AI solutions.

Half of respondents said that Estonia should invest more in AI development, while one-third did not support that idea.

At the same time, 72 percent of respondents believe the spread of AI increases the risk of misinformation and manipulation in society and one-third fear that AI may one day take their job or that of a loved one.

Economic insecurity growing

Overall satisfaction among residents remained largely unchanged, but the number of people experiencing economic hardship has increased. In March, 30 percent of respondents reported financial difficulties; by June, that figure had risen to 34 percent — the highest level in recent years.

While the share of people feeling economically insecure temporarily dipped in March, it climbed to 58 percent in June, nearly matching the level recorded in December.

Economic hardship and insecurity are more common among residents of non-Estonian ethnic backgrounds, women, those without higher education and people living in Northeastern Estonia.

Among occupational groups, skilled workers reported the highest levels of financial difficulty.

Feelings of security at their lowest yet

Confidence in the country's security and residents' sense of personal safety fell to their lowest levels in recent years this June.

Forty percent of residents believe that Estonia can currently be considered a safe country. Last year, that figure ranged between 45 and 51 percent.

Fifty-nine percent of residents said they feel personally safe living in Estonia, compared with 62 to 69 percent in 2023.

Trust in Estonia's national security is higher among residents of non-Estonian ethnic backgrounds: 49 percent of them believe Estonia is currently safe, compared to just 35 percent of ethnic Estonians. However, ethnic Estonians report a higher level of personal safety.

A sense of belonging to Estonian society has increased again. In March, 71 percent of residents felt a sense of belonging; by June, that figure had risen to 80 percent. In earlier surveys, it ranged between 84 and 87 percent.

The increase was seen among both ethnic Estonians and residents of other backgrounds. Among Estonians, the sense of belonging rose to 88 percent, while among non-Estonian residents, it increased by 13 percentage points to 64 percent. There was also a slight increase in the number of people who consider being part of Estonian society important to them personally.

The survey was conducted by Turu-uuringute AS between June 4 and 9, interviewing 1,251 Estonian residents online and by phone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!