X!

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

News
Measles vaccine.
Measles vaccine. Source: ERR
News

A person infected with measles traveled from Riga to Tallinn last month, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported.

The case was the first in several years to be lab-confirmed in Latvia. Estonia had reported three cases for 2025 by mid-March.

The infected individual arrived in Latvia from Moscow on April 17, then traveled to Tallinn by bus four days later.

Spokesperson for Latvia's Disease Prevention and Control Center (SPKC) Ilze Ūdre said: "On 21 April, the patient traveled on the Riga-Tallinn bus, which is also an international route. Therefore, we received this information through our Estonian colleagues and we also received information about this bus [...] we identified the contacts who were on the Riga-Tallinn route. So recommendations have been made."

Latvian authorities appealed for information from passengers on the same Moscow-Riga bus who may have become contacts, as the disease prevention center initially lacked a full passenger list.

A rash characteristic of measles. Source: Health Board

The passenger list for the Riga-Tallinn bus on April 21 was quickly obtained, LSM reported. The Moscow bus list followed on May 2.

Ūdre said her authority contacted the individual, identified close contacts, and launched an epidemiological investigation.

The SPKC also contacted authorities in the home countries of all non-Latvian passengers.

Measles (Rubeola) has been resurging in Estonia, with three cases in two months, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported in March. One case in January also involved an infected person traveling to Tallinn, this time from Helsinki. Four cases were recorded for the whole of 2024.

One case was recorded in Latvia last year, with the last outbreak in 2018.

Some outbreaks have also occurred in other EU countries.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that initially causes high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and light sensitivity. Within a few days, a red, blotchy rash usually develops on the face and spreads down the body. Fatigue and loss of appetite are also common.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:28

Eesti Energia: Electricity price up by nearly 20 percent on year to April

14:05

Infortar CEO: Estonian dairy sector has a place in international competition

13:55

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

13:36

Estonia misses out on world championship curling medal after losing to Australia

13:01

Estonian Military Academy to train more ground forces officers

12:38

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

12:33

High prices see people preferring cheaper foreign foodstuffs

12:04

European Commission probes Henrik Hololei on 'Qatargate,' conflict of interest

11:55

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

11:40

Infortar to buy agricultural producer Estonia Farmid

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

04.05

GHB victim: My life was hanging by a thread

04.05

Uikala landfill a headache for rescue and environmental authorities

04.05

Solar boom causes difficulties joining the grid on Estonia's major islands

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

08:57

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

03.05

Tallinn to relaunch bid to find commercial tenants for Old Town properties

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo