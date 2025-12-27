Tallinn Zoo animals get visits from multiple Santas

The national society of Santa Clauses made its traditional round of Tallinn Zoo on Friday, giving fodder to the animals and candy to children.

While for many people Christmas may be the darkest and gloomiest time of the year, there are also those who revel in it. A platoon of such people congregated at Tallinn Zoo Friday, to bring the animals there some seasonal cheer, all while decked out in Santa Claus costumes.

Depending on the species, the Santas gifted the animals fir trees and fir branches, or willow balls containing various edible items, such as carrots or hay, or meat in the case of the carnivores.

"The presents are very pleasing to the animals because they give them something to do. They can explore, unwrap, chew, and it is something completely different added to their everyday lives," nature education specialist Kaari Uibomägi said.

A collection of santas at Tallinn Zoo. Source: ERR

The event and the lively atmosphere at the zoo were especially enjoyed by those children in attendance, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

