Animals at Tallinn Zoo making the most of harsh winter weather

Nature education specialist Heiko Kruusi told ERR that lots of animals at Tallinn Zoo are enjoying the harsh winter weather – Carl the African savanna elephant.

"The zoo is a little quieter in winter in terms of visitors, but visiting the zoo in winter is a very different experience and sight than it is in summer," said Heiko Kruusi, nature education specialist and biologist at Tallinn Zoo.

Of all the animals at Tallinn Zoo, unsurprisingly, it is the polar bears, including Skadi (pictured), who enjoy the bitter cold the most.

"We have four strong polar bear sisters who are all young and very playful," said Kruusi. "This is the first time they have experienced a proper winter during their polar bear lives. They came here from warmer European zoos – two sisters were born in Denmark and the other two in Germany. Last winter was mild, so this is the first time they are experiencing real snow and a real winter," he explained.

Skadi the polar bear. Source: Inari Leiman

Musk oxen, whose natural home is in Greenland, also feel comfortable in the winter cold.

The same is true for Amur tigers and Amur leopards, such as Muusi (pictured below).

"When people talk about tigers, they usually imagine India and warm rainforests, but these tigers live in the Far East on the banks of the Amur River, where the climatic conditions are often quite similar to our winter," Kruusi pointed out.

"Up to 20 centimeters of snow is still okay for them. If there is more, then they start looking for natural places, where it is more comfortable and pleasant," he said.

Muusi the Amur leopard. Source: Inari Leiman

However, there are also plenty of animals at Tallinn Zoo that will not be seen venturing outside during the winter.

"For example, lemurs, colobus monkeys and servals. The flamingos are now also in their winter enclosure, where visitors cannot see them," Kruusi said.

"However, rhinos and African savanna elephants like Carl (pictured above), for example, are the kinds of creatures that are not afraid of the winter cold. The elephants still stick their trunks outside once a day, even if it's only for ten minutes. They don't have thick, warm fur to protect them, but in the meantime, they are given warm drinks every day after their walks outside."

Mars the manul. Source: Inari Leiman

