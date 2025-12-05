X!

Santa Claus isn't coming to Toompea: MPs end long-standing Christmas tradition

Santa Claus (Jõuluvana) visits the Riigkogu.
Santa Claus (Jõuluvana) visits the Riigkogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Members of the Riigikogu have decided to end a long-running Christmas tradition which sees Santa Claus visit the parliament to hand out gifts, saying it has become "outdated," Delfi reports.

During the last sitting before Christmas, Santa Claus visits the MPs in the Session Hall, and members must recite poems, sing, or perform to receive an ironic gift.

At times, questions have been asked about how this affects the Riigikogu's reputation.

Following discussions with MPs, it has been decided to abandon the festive spectacle, Urmas Seaver, head of the Riigikogu Chancellery's public relations department, told Delfi.

Riigikogu Deputy Speaker Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) said the question has been discussed for several years.

Santa Claus (Jõuluvana) visits the Riigkogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"In the end, it was the board's decision, and indeed, I have been quite strongly in favor of ending it, simply because the time, place, and setting are not suitable for this kind of joking around. I think the tradition has also become a bit outdated," Kivimägi added.

"I believe its time has simply passed, nothing personal. Even last year, the question was raised about whether such a thing is appropriate or not."

Enn Tobre, board member of the Estonian Santa Claus Society, said the Riigikogu can decide on its own entertainment.

"The shared message from Santas is that if it is to be done, it must be done with dignity and authenticity," he said, adding that politicians should serve as role models.

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Delfi

