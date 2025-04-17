Estonian politicians back campaign to bring abducted Ukrainian children home

Estonian politicians have shown their support for a new campaign to raise awareness of more than 20,000 Ukrainian children forcibly abducted by Russia. Prime Minister Kristen Michal drew parallels between Russia's actions and the mass deportation of Estonians 76 years ago, adding that if war crimes go unpunished, they risk being repeated.

"Unfortunately, not every family will be able to reunite this Holy Week. Thousands of Ukrainian children remain abducted by Russia, torn away from their families, homes, and homeland," wrote Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social media as he announced to launch of the #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable #BringKidsBack campaign.

The campaign aims "to remind the world about at least 20,000 Ukrainian kids forcibly transferred by Russia," Sybiha explained.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has taken systematic steps to erase Ukrainian identity, abducting children, re-educating them, and placing them in Russian families. This crime must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible held accountable. A just and lasting peace requires the return of all these Ukrainian children home," the minister wrote.

Deported. Re-educated. Erased. Russia has stolen up to 200,000 children from Ukraine.



Estonia has felt the pain of deportations. If war crimes go unpunished, they repeat.



We must make sure that Russia will not get away this time.#ChildrenAreNonNegotiable #BringKidsBack pic.twitter.com/ZbavvliPpc — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) April 16, 2025

Estonian politicians were quick to lend support for the campaign. Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) posted a video on social media in which he compared Russia's actions to the mass deportation of Estonians by the Soviet regime.

"Russia shows no mercy, not even to children," said Michal. "Unofficially, up to 200,000 have been taken as if they're trophies. Deported. Re-educated. Erased. We know the names of 20,000 [of these] children. Only 1,300 have made it home."

"Estonia remembers – 76 years ago, the Soviets deported over 20,000 of us. The youngest was just 3 days old. Only 8 years earlier, they had already deported over 10,000. Most of them never returned," the Estonian prime minister added.

"If war crimes go unpunished, they [are] repeat[ed] We must make sure that this time Russia will not get away with this. Help Ukraine win. Help bring the kids back. Their future depends on us," he said.

The Ukrainian Embassy expressed its gratitude to Estonian politicians and the Estonian people for supporting the for joining the #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign.

"By standing with Ukraine, you give voice to tens of thousands of children who cannot speak for themselves – children torn from their families, their language, their identity. Children who have the right to come home," the Ukrainian Embassy in Estonia posted on social media.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) were among those who posted photos showing their backing for the campaign.

More information about the #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable #BringKidsBack campaign is available here.

