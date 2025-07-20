HeadRead 2025: A French perspective on Estonian history with Xavier Bouvet

French writer Xavier Bouvet says his historical novel about Estonian politicians' struggle to restore independence in 1944, is more relevant than ever as Europe is experiencing what it feels like to be trapped between two imperialist countries.

Bouvet's novel "Le Bateau Blanc " ("Valge laev" or "The White Ship") focuses on the autumn of 1944, when Estonian politicians tried to restore independence between the retreat of the Wehrmacht and the offensive of the Red Army.

The author said in a conversation with Linda Kaljundi at the Headread literary festival that the events of 2025 make the novel even more relevant, because now all of Europe is experiencing what it feels like to be caught in the crossfire of two imperialist countries.

Bouvet's novel was originally published in French and has been translated into Estonian.

You can watch the full conversation above.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!