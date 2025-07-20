X!

HeadRead 2025: A French perspective on Estonian history with Xavier Bouvet

News
Photo: Dmitri Kotjuh
News

French writer Xavier Bouvet says his historical novel about Estonian politicians' struggle to restore independence in 1944, is more relevant than ever as Europe is experiencing what it feels like to be trapped between two imperialist countries.

Bouvet's novel "Le Bateau Blanc " ("Valge laev" or "The White Ship") focuses on the autumn of 1944, when Estonian politicians tried to restore independence between the retreat of the Wehrmacht and the offensive of the Red Army.

The author said in a conversation with Linda Kaljundi at the Headread literary festival that the events of 2025 make the novel even more relevant, because now all of Europe is experiencing what it feels like to be caught in the crossfire of two imperialist countries.

Bouvet's novel was originally published in French and has been translated into Estonian.

You can watch the full conversation above.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

17 people evacuated in Harju County due to chemical spill

13:39

Stormy weather damaging more trees in Estonia

10:55

HeadRead 2025: A French perspective on Estonian history with Xavier Bouvet

10:26

New exhibition explores symbols of Narva over 600 years

09:55

Majority of Tallinn's 4th grade students fail Estonian tests after first transition year

09:26

Opposition votes to help Tallinn abolish kindergarten fees

08:55

'AI Leap' testing two large artificial intelligence platforms this summer

08:25

ERR in Iraq: Defense Forces returning from Estonia's largest military operation

19.07

Kristin Lätt tops Tallinn disc golf tournament leaderboard going into final day

19.07

Video: Unwell elk cools down in Estonian swamp

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

19.07

Estonian consumer watchdog not ready for new EU anti-'greenwashing' regulations

19.07

Video: Unwell elk cools down in Estonian swamp

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

19.07

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

09:55

Majority of Tallinn's 4th grade students fail Estonian tests after first transition year

19.07

Kristin Lätt tops Tallinn disc golf tournament leaderboard going into final day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo