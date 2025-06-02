X!

Gallery: Thousands attend DJ Martin Garrix concert at Tartu's Raadi Airfield

News
Dutch DJ and music producer Martin Garrix performs for a packed crowd at Raadi Airport in Tartu, Estonia on Saturday, May 31, 2025.
News

Thousands of concertgoers danced the night away at Raadi Airfield in Tartu on Saturday during Dutch DJ and music producer Martin Garrix's first solo performance in Estonia.

Garrix, who is one of the world's top DJs, made a one-night stop in Estonia as part of his worldwide tour performing around the globe.

Opening acts included local musicians Syn Cole, Wateva, and Andres Puusepp who helped energized the crowd as the sun went down.

Garrix performed hit songs including "Animals" and "High on Life" during a set filled with fireworks, pyrotechnics, strobe lights, and confetti blasts.

The DJ reflected on the performance in a social media post after the concert, describing his intent to return to Estonia in the near future.

"Estonia that was incredible! Had the best time thanks to you guys," he wrote. "Hope to be back very soon."

Editor: Helen Wright

