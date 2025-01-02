Riigikogu speaker: We are on the right path toward confidence in Estonia

Political and economic stability, numerous friendship and allied relations, energy independence, and effective educational life have been the cornerstones of Estonia's growth and prosperity, President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) said in his New Year's address.

The speaker of parliament noted that neither the height of Pikk Hermann, nor the girth of Paks Margareeta, two of the most prominent towers which ring Tallinn's Old Town, are indicators of sufficient peace of mind and security as we head into 2025.

"More important is our inner confidence, the conviction that our home, our culture and our way of life need protecting. Because we are on the right path," Hussar said in his address, broadcast by ETV.

The Riigikogu speaker underscored the fact that confidence could be built on several components, and the key component to this is a secure development environment that ensures a stable foundation for all of us in Estonia to thrive.

"A secure development environment is not just about avoiding risks but about creating conditions that allow us to pursue our dreams, protect our values, and secure our future," he went on, linking these concepts to a broader vision of a flourishing society.

"Last year, we made the final transition to Estonian-language education and eliminated the last big relic of the Soviet occupation in our society. This is how today we can build a united Estonian school where no one is left behind, where the talented are helped towards even greater heights, and where the average are given knowledge that ranks far above the global average."

Hussar pointed out that this was the kind of system that could be at the heart of our self-confidence and inner peace.

"Education forms the backbone of our future, empowering us to shape our destiny and protect our values. A unified school system enhances our collective identity, which strengthens our inner confidence," he continued.

According to the President of the Riigikogu, we still have a final step to take in achieving energy independence - to desynchronize Estonia from Russian power grids.

This step comes soon.

"We are going to take this step in February to celebrate the anniversary of the Republic of Estonia. Without any hesitation," Hussar noted.

"And in spite of the fact that the vessels of Russia's shadow fleet are once again trying to provoke us into submissiveness by dragging their anchors to cut the cables connecting us with our allies."

"This action will also be stopped this year by a resolute response," Hussar said, and highlighted Finland as a strong example and partner for Estonia on this.

Hussar expressed regret that the last year, too, our greatest hope had not been fulfilled and Ukraine had not achieved victory against Russia, which was waging a war of aggression.

"Therefore, it will also be our duty this year to stand beside Ukraine, which is waging a war of liberation. To support them in every way we can, to persuade our partners to do the same, and to do all this until the victorious end of the war and the coming of peace. A peace that will be concluded on the terms formulated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Hussar went on.

"Only a solution such as this will provide us with the confidence that Russia's imperialist desire to dominate over other countries and peoples will come to a permanent end. Until this has happened, the shadow of war will be walking alongside us."

The speaker noted that in any case, Estonia remains strong and confident as of today. "We know how to manage difficult situations, and we know how to make bold and forward-looking decisions. But we must also recognize that these decisions need to be grounded in cooperation, unity, and a clear sense of purpose. May our will, wisdom, wit, and tactfulness be the keywords for us to follow as we are building our home this year, in 2025," he added.

"Together, with a shared vision, we will continue to build a more secure, prosperous, and united Estonia," Hussar concluded.

