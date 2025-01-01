Alar Karis: A small nation has no choice but to be smart

In his New Year's Eve speech, President Alar Karis wished the Estonian people courage and curiosity, ingenuity and decisiveness to strengthen our security and help us cope better.

Fellow citizens of Estonia,

Another year is coming to an end. We enjoyed a long, pleasant summer and an abundant apple harvest in autumn.

We supported our athletes at the Olympic Games, and many enjoyed the events of the European Capital of Culture. A new tram line was completed in Tallinn and a landmark of Western Culture – Notre-Dame – was restored in Paris. Moreover, our Mulgi porridge has been added to UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In addition to all the good things, last year also brought new tensions and trials.

We are more sensitive than before, more easily upset. At work, at school, and sometimes even at home, we may speak too loudly or harshly. Our stress levels are higher. We are more tired, more anxious.

I understand, it is not easy for us. We are faced with evil that is sowing war in Europe and beyond, and with dangers we could not have foreseen before.

We must cope with attacks and acts of sabotage that are growing from one-off jabs to patterns. This creates insecurity and affects our security and livelihoods. But we are a smart people, we will be fine.

It is important to distinguish between fear and danger. Fear can be paralyzing, but decisive action allows us to overcome danger. We are more determined than before. We are investing more in our own defense and our allies are following our example. This makes Estonia's defense stronger, which in turn creates confidence. Confidence, in turn, fosters deterrence, and deterrence ensures peace.

Everyone is looking for peace – both inside themselves and outside. Balance gives us the courage and confidence we can rely on. But when this sense of security crumbles, it must be rebuilt, with contributions and commitment from all of us.

Those who come through crises become confident and courageous. And those who work together, trust and support each other will come through.

A community that sticks together – that is our real strength. This means that we have to notice and support the people around us. Unfortunately, there are too many people here who say they are struggling financially. The more people there are who do not feel left out and manage their lives well, the better it is for all of us and for Estonia as a whole.

Being independent and coping are made possible by fearlessness, learning and smart ideas. The more we invest in education and channel science into business, the better we will fare.

This combination leads to the birth of smart solutions, because our economy needs fresh ideas in order to thrive. Encounters with the unknown should not be feared. Where some see risks, others see opportunities.

Reading skills are the foundation of education. Next year marks 500 years since the first Estonian-language publication, and the Year of the Book will start. We have been a reading and writing nation for half a millennium. A small nation has no choice but to be smart. We are all readers as well as the read.

I wish the people of Estonia, our nation, courage and curiosity, ingenuity and decisiveness for the coming year. This strengthens our security and helps us cope better.

Let us quote the motto of next year's Song and Dance Festival "Kinship":

We create our own lives and happiness.

We speak our own language.

We sing our own songs with our own voices.

Anger and rage destroy. We are able to be different.

Our greatest skill is to create, build and nurture. Family, community, society. Our country. Ourselves.

I wish everyone a happy new year!

