President Alar Karis: Arnold Rüütel's legacy anchored in Estonia's history

Former President of Estonia Arnold Rüütel, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96, was a man who significantly influenced the story of Estonia's restoration and consolidation of independence, President Alar Karis said.

"President Arnold Rüütel's steps on his journey here have now come to a halt," the head of state wrote on his social media account following the announcement of the news.

"Now, we reflect with gratitude on a man who significantly influenced the story of Estonia's restoration and consolidation of independence," President Karis went on.

"Estonia always remained with him, just as he remained with Estonia," he noted.

Rüütel's tenacity and balance as a native of Saaremaa contributed to Estonia's peaceful liberation, President Karis added.

"He was able to give many people the confidence that joining the EU aligned with Estonia's national interests."

President Karis recalled meetings and phone conversations with Rüütel in recent years as lengthy and concerned.

He wrote: "President Rüütel was concerned about the environment, the survival of our nation, agriculture, and domestic politics."

"This represented concern for Estonia," the head of state continued.

"At the same time, he radiated a sense of peace and fulfillment because he had finally obtained a true home in Tallinn, his own ship, which he had dreamed of for so long."

The president, along with first lady Sirje Karis, has expressed their deepest condolences to the family of Arnold Rüütel.

Kersti Kaljulaid, president from 2016 to 2021, also shared her thoughts via social media, writing: "In my view, President Arnold Rüütel's greatest contribution was convincing the Estonian public of the necessity of the EU, ahead of the referendum."

"But Arnold was, of course, also a good companion to every subsequent president, at least to me—both he and Ingrid were always very supportive.

Thank you for everything," she continued.

Arnold Rüütel was Estonian president from 2001 to 2006, the second person to hold the office after the restoration of Estonian independence.

A native of Saaremaa, he recalled welcoming President Konstantin Päts, head of state during the interwar First Republic of Estonia, when Päts made an official visit to the island.

Rüütel was preceded as president by Lennart Meri and succeeded by Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

He is to be buried with full state honors.

--

