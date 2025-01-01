Politicians, leaders remember Arnold Rüütel as a devoted unifier of Estonia

Politicians and public figures in Estonia and Latvia have remembered former President of Estonia Arnold Rüütel, who passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 96, as a devoted and principled unifier of the people.

Current President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kristen Michal, and Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar expressed their condolences to the family of the late President Arnold Rüütel in a joint statement.

The three leaders noted that Rüütel's nearly 100-year life story served as a mirror to the multifaceted fate of the Estonian people as a whole. Over the years, President Rüütel played a central role in the nation's leadership while maintaining strong ties to agriculture and rural communities, they added.

The President, Speaker, and Prime Minister highlighted Rüütel's key role in the liberation from Soviet occupation and in defending Estonia's sovereignty in the face of revisionist forces attempting to reverse the breakup of the Soviet Union.

"During the critical days of the August 1991 coup attempt, he helped the Estonian people find courage and calm. He was among those who cast their vote on August 20, 1991, to restore the independent Republic of Estonia," the statement read.

"President Rüütel always valued the preservation of nature and the continuity of our people. Estonia always remained with him as he remained with Estonia. We can be grateful to Arnold Rüütel for the life he lived for Estonia," the statement continued.

Writing on his own social media account, the prime minister noted: "Last night, a great statesman and former President of Estonia, Arnold Rüütel, passed away. He played a central role in restoring Estonia's independence and taking us to the EU. I will always remember his warmth and our friendly meetings. My condolences to all his loved ones."

Kaljulaid: History some how aligned Rüütel to be the right president, at the right time

One of President Rüütel's successors, Kersti Kaljulaid, highlighted the bridging role he played both in having been, due to circumstance, within the former Soviet structure, and going on to lead Estonia to pastures new in joining the EU and NATO.

That he passed on the last day of the year brought with it added poignancy for Kaljulaid, president 2016-2021.

She told "Aktuaalne Kaamera": "With such a day of departure, December 31, this brings a certain a certain melancholy finality. Perhaps it also characterizes Arnold Rüütel – such thoroughness, depth, and a desire to do things properly, ensuring they are done correctly."

Arnold Rüütel's significance for her and for her generation lay in convincing the people to come to trust the EU, that it was a very different type of union from the one they had exited a little over a decade earlier.

Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

This was the case "especially for those people whom Arnold Rüütel really resonated with," Kaljulaid said, noting he brought his background as an agronomist to bear here.

"At that time, our rural people did not know what was coming. Their experience had been more a case that those products subsidized by EU tariffs made life harder for our farmers, yet it had to be comprehended that in the future, we, too, would have subsidies, enabling much a better agriculture sector. And Arnold Rüütel was the person rural people certainly trusted on that," she went on.

Rüütel was among those presidents who knew what Estonia's eastern neighbor was like, and what to realistically fear there. "He probably knew much more about this than many other Estonians, having been part of the leadership of the Estonian SSR," she noted.

As for his role in the drive toward Estonian independence, Kaljulaid, who would have been student age when the Singing Revolution got underway, noted that she was not as close to events at that time as others more qualified to speak on it.

At the same time: "I remember the sense of relief when the at the time very popular Edgar Savisaar opted to sit on the fence on this issue, while Arnold Rüütel gave a very clear and firm statement," she went on.

"For me, Arnold Rüütel's true greatness lies in that decision at that time. Somehow, history aligns presidents to take office during the periods when we need them most, and this is certainly true of Arnold Rüütel as well," Kaljulaid summed up.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna meanwhile tweeted that he was: "Saddened to hear that Estonia's President Arnold Rüütel has passed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will always be remembered."

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs also expressed his condolences to Rüütel's family and the Estonian people, calling Rüütel a good friend of Latvia.

He wrote: "My deep condolences to the people of Estonia and the family and friends of the former President Arnold Rüütel on his passing. He was a good friend of Latvia. President Rüütel's work and commitment to Estonia's independence and the Baltic cooperation will be remembered."

In his message of condolence, MEP and former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas wrote: "For my generation, Arnold Rüütel was always there. With his unchanging appearance, calm and balanced demeanor, he was a man of Saaremaa. But the main thing was that he united the people of Estonia."

"My professional pathway brought me into contact with President Rüütel at different stages. You could always count on President Rüütel," Ratas added.

Estonian MEP Urmas Paet too reflected on Rüütel's legacy. He wrote that regardless of a person's societal or political position, the most important thing is the human legacy they leave behind. Paet remembered Rüütel primarily as someone who cared deeply about people's well-being and the fate of all Estonian people.

Paet noted: "Yes, of course, Arnold Rüütel played an important role in the restoration of Estonia's independence and in Estonia's accession to the European Union, but I primarily remember him as a person.

"A person with whom it was possible to discuss the wishes of children and youth, a person who, as president, was deeply interested in the well-being of Estonian cultural life and the foreign service," Paet continued. "Arnold Rüütel also considered Estonian culture and the fate of Estonian identity extremely important. It was touching and endearing," he added.

Paet concluded by stating that Rüütel's passing marks the end of an era in Estonia's story. "It is up to us, those who remain, to keep Estonia united internally and to treat other Estonians with goodwill," he added.

Head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Archbishop Urmas Viilma also expressed his condolences to Rüütel's family, highlighting his steadfast and just leadership. "God granted him a long life, good health, a supportive and loving spouse, children and grandchildren, and the wisdom of Solomon. His extraordinary ability to always remain dignified, upright, honest, and principled was remarkable," the Archbishop wrote.

Arnold Rüütel passed away on New Year's Eve at the age of 96. He is survived by his widow, Ingrid, two daughters, and grandchildren.

He was president of Estonia 2001-2006. Estonia joined the EU and NATO during his time in office.

