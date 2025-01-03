X!

President Arnold Rüütel's state funeral service plans taking shape

President Arnold Rüütel (1928-2024).
President Arnold Rüütel (1928-2024).
President Arnold Rüütel, who passed away on New Year's Eve at the age of 96, will be buried with full state honors.

As things stand, the plans as announced for Rüütel's funeral are still at the negotiation phase.

What is known is that a ceremony will take place at the Estonia Theater's Concert Hall on Saturday, January 11, while the burial itself may take place at the Metsakalmistu Cemetery in Pirita.

As of Thursday evening, it had been clarified that the family did not wish to include a religious aspect in the funeral ceremony.

As with many other natives of Saaremaa, Rüütel, born May 10, 1928, was baptized into the Estonian Orthodox Church at a time when Estonia was an independent republic.

Estonia's former presidents are granted state funerals under law.

The family played a key role in determining the funeral date, and the details must be agreed upon with them.

Gert Uiboaed, adviser at the Government Office, said: "The state will play a role in organizing the funeral, but the tone and details are guided by the deceased and their family."

"Every state funeral is different. It depends on the individual, their wishes, and those of their family. The state takes on a supportive role in organizing the funeral," Uiboaed went on.

Arranging a state funeral typically takes about two weeks, with families and committees collaborating to finalize elements.

The Estonia Theater has been used for other high-profile farewell ceremonies, including that of former Tallinn Mayor Edgar Savisaar, who passed away in December 2023.

State funerals with full honors are accorded to other leaders and ex-leaders of constitutional institutions, including the President of the Riigikogu, government leaders, governors of the Bank of Estonia, chief justices of the Supreme Court, the Chancellor of Justice, and the Auditor General.

Arnold Rüütel's state funeral will be broadcast via ERR's channels.

Rüütel was President of Estonia from 2001 to 2006, notably at the helm when Estonia joined both the EU and NATO.

Since he had risen to prominence during the Soviet occupation of Estonia, he was seen as a unifying figure and someone who could bridge the gap between that era and the restoration of independence.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Reet Weidebaum.

