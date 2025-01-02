Book of condolence for President Arnold Rüütel opens Thursday

A book of condolence for Arnold Rüütel, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96, is being opened up today, Thursday.

Rüütel was Estonia's second president following the 1991 restoration of independence, and the official book of condolence is to be opened up from 12 p.m. Thursday at Kadriorg, seat of the Estonian head of state.

The office of current President Alar Karis is overseeing the book of condolence, which will also be open at the Estonian University of Life Sciences in Tartu, of which President Rüütel was once rector.

President Karis wrote the first entry in the book of condolence on Wednesday evening.

He noted: "The president has a role to preserve the state. To seek balance and harmony among people and opinions. To stand fearlessly for and in front of the entire nation, regardless of time and circumstances."

"You conserved and built up Estonia, even in times when the state itself did not yet exist. You cherished understanding and responsibility; fought for greater equality. You supported the path to the EU and NATO, providing us with confidence. You were a guardian of the state, the people's president. Farewell to you," President Karis continued.

The book of condolence is open to the public from 12 p.m. Thursday, and will remain open every day from that time to 5 p.m., until President Rüütel's funeral takes place, on Saturday, January 11.

All of the messages of condolence will be forwarded to the family of Arnold Rüütel.

President Arnold Rüütel will be buried with full state honors, and his farewell ceremony takes place at the Estonia Theater's Concert Hall, in Tallinn.

Arnold Rüütel was Estonia's third president following Konstantin Päts, head of state in the interwar period and under a different Constitution, and Lennart Meri. Rüütel was succeeded by Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Kersti Kaljulaid, and current incumbent Alar Karis.

