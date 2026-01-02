Lauri Hussar: Estonia is our beacon

The more difficult conditions, the more important a lighthouse becomes — and Estonia is our beacon, Riigikogu President Lauri Hussar said in his New Year's Day address.

People of Estonia, my fellow Estonians here in our homeland and everywhere in the world!

Estonians have always been seafaring people. Even when we cannot see the sea, we still carry it within us — in our language, in our stories, and in our memories.

Everyone knows that when you are at sea, you can travel safely only when guided by navigational aids. And the more complicated the conditions are, the more important the beam of light from a lighthouse becomes.

A lighthouse, a beacon is not just a building — it is an agreement between people, a symbol that represents goals, values, and determination.

Estonia is our beacon. With our aspirations, dreams, and visions. The strength of a small nation lies in its belief in itself, and in its values. We know how to protect our country, and we have the skills needed to navigate through stormy waters. The crises of recent years have put this knowledge to a serious test.

But it is precisely during these years that Estonia has been a beacon for the free world in its support for Ukraine. We have stood by the principle that lasting peace can be achieved only on the terms set by Ukraine. And we will continue this work — firmly and consistently — for as long as necessary, even if there are some lights in Europe and around the world that are misleading and try to divert us from our course.

Today, we are standing firm. Estonia's security is solid. This year, our defense spending will be the highest in our history, and the presence of our allies here in Estonia gives us the confidence that we will never be alone again. We have had stable governments, and this stability is like a solid keel under a ship, helping us navigate even through dangerous waters.

This year, people's livelihoods will be supported by the lowering of taxes, wage hikes in several critical sectors, and increases in benefits and pensions. Estonia will hold on despite the stormy winds.

In the new year, work will continue at full speed on the construction of Rail Baltica — a project that will connect us to the European rail network. It also has a much deeper meaning. This project will anchor us firmly to where we belong and will help us finally break free from the shadows of the Russian Empire.

We will also be electing a new President of the Republic. The president of Estonia has no executive power, but all the more important is their role as the moral compass of society — a lighthouse that helps us stay on course even in the darkest and stormiest of nights.

Estonia would be a better place if there was less bullying and hostility among us. Last summer, under the Song Festival Arch, we could all feel how strong we are when we stand together. Let us make a New Year's resolution to reduce the noise level in our lives — to shut off those channels and accounts where verbal abuse and insults prevail.

'We can do better than that'

None of us is obliged to stay in this cesspool. Better still, let us try to tame our own anger and sharp tongues and treat people who are different with respect. May our discussions be meaningful and our criticism honest, and may we leave the noise and insults behind. We can do better than that.

Sometimes it is useful to recall a simple but important piece of advice: look on the bright side of life. There are many things in Estonia that simply are very good or work very well.

Let's each of us take a moment to think of a few — maybe three, or maybe six — things that you can be really proud of. They may be family relationships, cultural life, entrepreneurship, our digital solutions, free and reliable media, or simply a safe everyday life.

Estonia is certainly not one of the unhappiest countries in the world — far from it, in fact. If we could be a little more caring and friendly towards each other, we would reach even higher.

From here, the top of Suurupi Lighthouse, I wish you all a happy new year. And why not a year of goodness as well? Let us try to be as good as we can — and if possible, even a tiny bit better.

--

