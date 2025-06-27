UK DJ and producer Tim Reaper among new acts added to Station Narva lineup

Several new acts have been added to the lineup for his year's Station Narva music and city festival, which takes place on September 4 to 7. Among the newly announced artists are London's jungle revival hero Tim Reaper, Finnish pop sensation OLGA, multi-talented Latvian performer German Superfin, and Estonian acts Duo Ruut, Adel Force, and Pale Alison.

The music program at Narva Museum will also feature the previously announced Estonian stars Tommy Cash and nublu, as well as Danish band Efterklang.

East London DJ and producer Tim Reaper is one of jungle's most influential heritage researchers and innovators. Since his debut single "Propa Tings" (2010), Reaper has focused both in his own work and whilst leading label Future Retro London on lush and powerful jungle and breakbeat hardcore, where the spirit of the 1990s golden age collides with digital-age playfulness and rave hybrids peppered with "Simpsons" samples.

Recent standouts include 2023's Cosmik Connection, Vol. 3 (Unknown to the Unknown), Globex Corp Black Label, and the groundbreaking 2024 album In Full Effect with Kloke—jungle's first full-length on revered bass imprint Hyperdub. Through relentless touring, podcast appearances, and releases, Reaper continues proving jungle's future lies in honoring its past.

Finnish pop's new sensation OLGA combines in her artistic persona echoes of Charli XCX's Brat Summer with a mission to take Nordic music to global charts and tell a story of perseverance and complexity.

From Latvia comes multitalent German Superfin, who made waves at this year's Tallinn Music Week – a gifted and distinctive artist, composer, and trumpet player whose music connects electronic noise with captivating pop melodies, creating an eccentric and bohemian atmosphere that proclaims creative freedom.

Among the domestic notable acts added to the lineup are folk stylists Duo Ruut, who will present their recent album "Ilmateade" (Weather Report) which they will introduce also at Glastonbury and Roskilde festivals. This release has already reached BBC airwaves and earned recognition as The Guardian's folk album of the month.

New performers also include versatile bass music producer Adel Force (formerly known as Bisweed) and folktronica group OOPUS. The Ida-Viru region is represented by rising modern metal band Pale Alison from Narva and hip hop/R&B producer BEID from Sillamäe. From neighboring Lääne-Virum County comes young vocal duo Wispels, winners of this year's Viru County Summer Sound competition.

The festival will also feature previously announced Danish ambient pop band Efterklang and domestic stars Tommy Cash, nublu, Vaiko Eplik and Eliit, Naissoo Freeform Quintet, and INGA.

Station Narva's music program centers on Friday September 5 and Saturday, September 6 at Narva Museum in the historic Hermann Castle before continuing on both nights at the riverside Art Club Ro-Ro. The festival opens on Thursday, September 4with a free concert featuring award-winning vocal sextet Estonian Voices.

More new acts and the complete Station Narva program will be announced during the summer.

