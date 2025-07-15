X!

New Narva exhibition tells city's history through 'Symbols on the Border'

News
Narva Castle.
Narva Castle. Source: Anna Pavlenko/Raadio4
News

This Saturday (July 19) as part of the Days of the Swedish Kingdom celebration, a new exhibition will open in Narva Castle, telling the 640-year history of the city through its coat of arms and flag.

Curatorial tours will be held that the same day, during which the chief curator of the museum Zurab Yanes will introduce visitors to the bright, "frontier" history of Narva's symbols.

Both the state and the city have officially approved symbols – a flag and a coat of arms – which serve two important functions: they act as representative emblems and reflect local identity. These symbols are a form of visual heritage, allowing us to tell the history of a city through the centuries.

Narva is the only city in Estonia that, historically, has had three different coats of arms.

"Each new power left its own symbols to Narva. This exhibition asks the question: is a symbol a tool that creates a powerful narrative, or is it still a mirror of a people's self-determination?" – Zurab Yanes, curator of the exhibition, said.

"Museum pieces and materials from the archives play an important role – objects that quietly but eloquently tell the story of the city's symbolism. The exhibition presents historical coats of arms and seals, coins minted in Narva in Swedish times, items used by the city magistrate, as well as objects with both official and unofficial status, which bear the symbols of the city," Zurab added.

"Among them is the yellow and blue city flag of 1935, which, according to historians, later escaped destruction only thanks to an erroneous inscription that read 'Swedish flag with the coat of arms of the city of Narva.'

More information about the exhibition is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Michael Cole

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

15.07

72 percent of teachers fail B2 exam as transition to Estonian-language education continues

15.07

Tallinn Botanic Garden to host Rose Days this weekend

15.07

New Narva exhibition tells city's history through 'Symbols on the Border'

15.07

Estonian international Mattias Käit signs for Swiss side FC Thun

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

15.07

Gallery: Surju area hit by flooding as water levels rise in Reiu River

15.07

Gallery: Rally held in Tallinn to support Palestinians

15.07

Estonia cuts visa rejection appeal time from 30 days to 10

15.07

Tartu getting new youth biathlon practice range

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream Updated

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

14.07

Estonia to test pocket siren technology in Tallinn, Pärnu and Rakvere on Wednesday

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

15.07

Statistical error skews Estonia's price and economic growth

14.07

Gallery: Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast

15.07

PPA uncover two case of human trafficking during June operation in Estonia

14.07

Estonian farmers using llamas to protect sheep from wolves

10.07

International Civil Aviation Organization tells Russia to stop GNSS interference

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo