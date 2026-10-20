Ad agency Tank breaks apolitical streak to handle Reform Party's 2027 campaign

According to agency founder and creative director Joel Volkov, the deciding factor was the Reform Party's values, which can stand up to far-right populist politics.

Kontuur Leo Burnett has previously handled most of the Reform Party's election campaigns, but the party decided to seek a new partner earlier this year.

Reform Party Secretary-General Kristo Enn Vaga told ERR that Tank was chosen for its fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Although the agency has no previous experience in political communications, Vaga believes it can bring new energy both to the party's campaign and to Estonia's broader political communications and public relations landscape.

Tank creative director Joel Volkov said the agency had ruled out working with other political parties but made an exception for the Reform Party.

"Tank has never produced political advertising in its 31 years of operation. When the Reform Party approached us in early spring 2026, we took some time to think before turning them down outright. This time, we decided to help," Volkov told ERR.

Volkov acknowledged that the Reform Party has struggled politically, with politicians making mistakes in difficult situations, going back on their word and communicating poorly. He said the party's declining approval ratings reflected those problems.

Nevertheless, Volkov believes the Reform Party retains considerable political value because of its liberal, pro-business worldview, which he considers essential to Estonia's future prosperity.

"We believe that these are precisely the kinds of values that can stand up to the rise of far-right populist politics without inciting hatred. Such politics are also spreading rapidly in Estonia, encouraged by foreign agents," Volkov said.

Joel Volkov. Source: Iris Tähema/ERR

According to Volkov, the Reform Party's main challenge is not name recognition, which remains high, but rebuilding public trust.

He argued that restoring trust requires politicians to acknowledge their weaknesses and mistakes rather than praise their own achievements. The process, he said, will take time, honesty and a willingness to demonstrate that the party understands voters' concerns.

Volkov described the Reform Party's new "pep talk" campaign as a creative response to that challenge, saying it could be one of Estonia's first election campaigns in which politicians focus on listening rather than dominating the conversation.

A clear enough campaign slogan?

Vaga said the party's campaign slogan, "A Clear Course for the Future," ("Kindel suund on tulevik") was developed in cooperation with Tank and carries a deeper political message.

He explained that certainty has traditionally been central to the Reform Party's messaging, particularly when it has held government responsibility. Given Estonia's challenging security environment, he said reassuring the public that the country is protected remains especially important.

The slogan's emphasis on the future is also intended to distinguish the Reform Party from political opponents that Vaga believes are focused on dismantling existing institutions and returning to the past.

Vaga said the Reform Party wants Estonia to continue developing as a country with expanding freedoms and a growing economy, arguing that building a more prosperous future for subsequent generations has been a central party objective for decades.

Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kristen Michal made a similar argument on Vikerraadio Tuesday. He accused EKRE, the Center Party and Isamaa of wanting to move backward rather than forward in both their values and approach to technology.

Asked whether voters would understand the slogan's multiple meanings, Vaga acknowledged that not everyone would consider its deeper political message. However, he said the slogan would make sense to voters when presented alongside the Reform Party's name.

Kristo Enn Vaga. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Both Vaga and Michal also dismissed suggestions that the absence of Hanno Pevkur and Jürgen Ligi from campaign videos released over the weekend was deliberate.

Michal said the two politicians were likely traveling or otherwise unavailable when the videos were filmed. Vaga added that Pevkur had not yet confirmed whether he would run in the Riigikogu elections.

Election promises to be gradually unveiled starting in November

Looking ahead, Vaga said the Reform Party's campaign will include video and television ads, as well as outdoor advertising. The party will also begin announcing its election promises and revealing which electoral districts its candidates will contest.

While Vaga did not disclose any specific campaign promises, he said national defense and economic growth would remain key priorities. The party is also developing proposals on family policy, parental benefits, long-term energy planning and improving pensioners' living standards, including continued pension indexation.

According to Vaga, the Reform Party's election platform will be nearly 100 pages long, containing both specific proposals and broader commitments. The party plans to begin publishing it chapter by chapter in November.

Vaga also confirmed that the party will make changes to its lead candidates in several electoral districts, as some politicians who ran in the previous election will not be standing again.

He noted that Kaja Kallas, who headed the party's list in Harju and Rapla counties in the last election as Reform Party chair, now holds a senior position in Europe and is no longer active in domestic politics.

The late Siim Kallas will also be absent from the ballot.

Vaga said further details about the party's candidates and their electoral districts would be announced in November.

The Riigikogu elections are scheduled for March 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!