Reform Party unveils Estonia vision focused on freedom, security and growth

The ruling Reform Party unveiled a seven-page vision for Estonia on Saturday, highlighting freedom, security, economic growth and AI, and opening it for public discussion.

The party said the document is not a campaign platform for the next elections, but could form the basis for one with concrete promises.

Titled the "Blue, black and white plan for the growth of a prosperous and progressive middle class," the vision is divided into three sections, color-coded like the national flag: blue for individual freedom and dignity, black for security and defense, and white for the economy.

Artificial intelligence (AI) as a theme runs throughout it. "There may be 1.3 million of us in Estonia, but with the help of AI, our contribution will be multiplied by millions," it notes.

The introduction also explains that recent Reform-led governments focused on fixing the state, but now Estonia must aim to lead in breakthrough technologies to secure future success.

Blue: Freedom and dignity

The Reform Party's central principle is that anyone in Estonia should be able to succeed through their own effort, no matter their age, gender or background.

On low birth rates, the vision favors systemic support over large direct payments.

"For families with children, high-quality and accessible services and a sense of security are crucial," it says, noting that studies show that high direct benefits are not actually a magic fix.

Criticizing voices that claim paying more money will spur women to simply pump out more babies, Reform's vision instead calls for raising parental benefits, securing housing for families and supporting single parents.

Black: Security and defense

The plan reaffirms strong alliances, support for Ukraine and investments in Estonia's defense.

"The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), together with its strong allies, is always ready to win," it says, echoing the words of EDF Commander Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo.

AI is also increasingly central to defense.

"Estonia's defense industry is actively developing AI-enabled systems," the document notes. "Leading Europe in applying breakthrough security tech would multiply Estonia's defense capabilities."

AI is considered a force multiplier, allowing the same human resources to achieve more, faster and with greater precision.

The vision also emphasizes stronger national and regional transport links. Rail Baltica and four-lane Tallinn–Tartu and Tallinn–Pärnu highways are expected to elevate Estonia's development nationwide.

White: The economy

The Reform Party promotes right-leaning economic policies that expand entrepreneurial freedom. It calls for cutting burdensome regulations and keeping public spending under control.

"The government's job is to back a free-market economy," it says.

AI is envisioned as a collaborator across public sector jobs, from farmers to defense personnel to doctors.

The party warns, however, that "fears that technology will take away jobs are real. Some current jobs will disappear. Our task is to ensure the change leaves no one behind and creates more opportunities than it eliminates."

Broad AI adoption could add up to 10 percent to the EU's GDP over the next decade. If Estonia leads Europe in AI, that could mean 1–2 percent faster GDP growth annually, boosting national wealth by €400–800 million a year.

The Reform Party's new vision concludes with a call to "grow big in spirit," aiming to move Estonia's already strong innovators into Europe's top value-added tier, joining the likes of Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Finland by 2035.

Michal: AI offering shot at a new "tiger leap"

Commenting on the newly released vision, Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal said it outlines an optimistic path to prosperity, security, environmental protection and global competitiveness.

Estonia laid a strong foundation digitizing the nation's education system with its original Tiger Leap program 30 years ago, he noted, and now it has the chance to become a global leader in AI.

While still far from perfect, Michal said AI could help take over routine tasks now handled by doctors, nurses, engineers and other skilled workers, boosting productivity and creating new value.

"Now imagine if our work were paid or valued twice as much — we'd have to decide whether to keep doing the same amount and earn more, or spend half our time going fishing," he added.

On energy, the prime minister noted the government will take its next steps toward a nuclear future this spring, while expanding renewables and storage to meet demand.

"We need dispatchable energy," Michal said. "Today, that backup is provided by oil shale plants, but as we know, they're expensive and unreliable."

If all goes according to plan, he added, Estonia could be looking at a nuclear power option in 10–15 years.

