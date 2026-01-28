Estonia's Defense Forces launch AI project with TalTech to remove logistics bottlenecks

Estonia's Defense Forces and TalTech university are working together to see how artificial intelligence can be used in the EDF's logistics chain to reduce existing problems.

This week, representatives from the EDF's Support Command, TalTech and the Defense Resources Agency met for the first time launch the project.

The aim is to identify areas that could benefit from AI and implement new solutions.

Col. Erki Soo, commander of the Support Command and initiator of the project, said this is the start of a long-term transformation.

He said the program will help EDF logistics move faster, support more accurate decision-making, and address the "current bottlenecks that limit the flexibility and responsiveness of military logistics."

"Additionally, this initiative directly supports the Ministry of Defense's artificial intelligence strategy, particularly in improving the efficiency of logistics and support services and enhancing the capability of our unit," Soo said.

Preliminary work started last year, when TalTech's logistics and artificial intelligence experts were given a taste of life in the EDF.

"Last year, we participated in the Defense Forces' basic logistics course to immerse ourselves in the system and understand how to better integrate civilian and military logic," said Henri Schasmin, head of TalTech's Center for Defense and Security Technologies.

At Tuesday's meeting, topics of focus were clarified, he said.

The project is part of a broader partnership to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions for Estonia's national defense.

The Support Command is tasked with ensuring that units of the Defense Forces remain combat-ready and sustainable.

