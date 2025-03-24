Government will not rename Ministry of Climate

Although the new government will replace the climate minister's portfolio with those of the energy minister and the environment minister, the ministry itself will not be renamed.

From the Reform Party, Karmen Joller will take on the role of minister of social affairs, while Kuldar Leis will become minister of infrastructure. According to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), although neither has prior ministerial experience, Joller has worked in the Riigikogu and Leis has experience in local politics.

"What ultimately played a decisive role was perhaps a fresh perspective. Every team needs some renewal from time to time and the idea behind this government reshuffle was not change for change's sake. It happened because the Social Democrats did not support the reforms we deemed necessary for the economy, including tax cuts and other measures," Michal explained.

With Joller taking over as minister of social affairs, the current minister of social protection, Signe Riisalo (Reform), will leave office.

"Since we are merging two areas — social affairs and healthcare — into one ministry and reducing the number of ministerial positions, it may make sense to bring in a new person with a fresh perspective. It's not about favoring one over the other; both areas will be approached with equal focus," Michal said.

Michal expressed hope that Riisalo would take the lead in the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee.

Regarding upcoming challenges in healthcare, Michal acknowledged the sector's difficult financial situation but emphasized the need to improve quality. "We have substantive debates ahead. By May, the documents outlining how the center-right government will proceed will be ready. But yes, the inclusion of private funding is certainly a topic," he noted.

No ministerial name changes

Instead of holding the climate minister portfolio, Andres Sutt will become minister of energy and the environment. "I think this title better reflects his own vision for the field. When we discussed it, he said he believed this description would be more precise and less open to multiple interpretations," Michal explained.

"We are not going to change the name of the ministry or relocate it anywhere. This saves time. But this ministry will now have two ministers: the minister of energy and the environment and the minister of infrastructure," Michal stated.

According to the prime minister, energy-related goals have been achieved to a greater extent than climate targets, though they should be more advanced by now. He also emphasized that energy is closely linked to climate policy.

Michal said that simplifying environmental protection regulations benefits both sides. "There is always some initial anxiety with changes in different areas, but I believe that Andres Sutt will bring more economic thinking into the equation, and I think that's a good thing."

He also noted that while the government is abandoning plans to pass a dedicated climate law, the work done so far will not be discarded.

"A large part of it is still very much needed. Even if we consider it purely from an economic perspective — which is not our only consideration — there are crucial elements that businesses need to make future investments without facing obstacles. Whether this work ends up being incorporated into one, two or three different laws, it remains necessary," Michal said.

