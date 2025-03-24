Terras: A minister's main challenge is policymaking

While he has had an up-close look at rural life, Eesti 200 MP Hendrik Terras, the party's new candidate for minister of regional affairs and agriculture, says the primary challenges of the ministerial position lie in administrative management and policymaking.

Asked in an appearance on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" about what prior experience the future minister of agriculture has with rural work, Terras shared that his grandfather is a second-generation veterinarian, and that when he was younger, he would help his grandfather out.

"I've spent several summers shadowing him, and as his assistant," he explained, recalling, for example, his involvement in a difficult calving. "[The calf] got stuck, and after we managed to get its legs out, the calf was pulled out. Luckily, both the cow and the calf were fine."

Terras also said that he has spent hundreds of hours stacking firewood. "So the field and the work are not foreign to me," he added.

"I do believe, however, that the main challenges of a ministerial position are administrative management and policymaking," he said. "I've been involved in policymaking for two years now, and I think that is where the focus should be. The background system certainly supports this, but that needs to be the focus, and that is the primary challenge of the ministerial role."

Regarding the fight against marginalization, Terras emphasized that it's also essential from a national security standpoint that people live in every part of the country.

"In the regional development context, the goal should certainly be to ensure that first of all, people can move as easily as possible," he said. "We intend to ensure the development of a comprehensive public transport system. Investments need to be made in various regions outside of Harju County too."

According to the Eesti 200 candidate, getting a broad overview of what is happening in the field is crucial upon taking office. He plans to meet as soon as possible with people working in the ministry as well as its subordinate agencies, as well as interest groups involved with the sector, to gather input for the regional and agricultural policy chapter of the coalition agreement.

Terras had also been considered a potential candidate for interior minister in the newly forming government. He stated that government transition periods involve a lot of speculation, which is just that — speculation.

The head of his party, Kristina Kallas, offered him the position of minister of regional affairs and agriculture, which he accepted.

'Climate change undeniable'

Upon winning his Riigikogu seat in the 2023 elections, Terras had also emphasized the importance of the Climate Act, the handling in its current form of which the new government plans to conclude.

"Climate change is an undeniable truth — this is what awaits us," he confirmed. "However, during crises, we must handle it responsibly. The most important thing is to ensure that the people of Estonia feel safe in every corner of the country, and that they have food on the table."

This doesn't mean that Estonia shouldn't strive for climate goals, the candidate continued, acknowledging that climate change will certainly have a significant impact on agricultural policy as well.

"As we heard, by the end of the century, the amount of rain showers in Estonia will increase by 19 percent, which will significantly impact agriculture," he highlighted. "We cannot deny this; we need to move toward innovation technology in line with the transition to greener business. We must ensure an environment where we can use this."

According to Terras, green energy production will be a government priority in the energy sector as well.

"Green energy is Estonia's best opportunity," he stressed. "The world is moving in that direction, but it must be done responsibly. We cannot put ourselves in a weaker position compared to other countries in terms of economic competitiveness."

--

