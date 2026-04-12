Gallery: Finnish street artist EGS opens Estonian-inspired exhibition

An exhibition by Finnish street artist EGS opened at the Tallinn Poco pop art museum, where the artist highlights works created in Estonia over decades and reveals his personal connection to Tallinn's fading industrial landscape.

The exhibition brings together new and old paintings, sculptures, glass works, documentary material and site-specific installations, Poco said.

The exhibition reflects on the intertwined histories of Helsinki and Tallinn as well as EGS's long connection to Tallinn's industrial peripheries, abandoned factories and self-organised graffiti sites.

In collaboration with Estonian artist Viktor Gurov, a special series of hand-painted ceramic plates was created for the exhibition, inspired by the Tallinn ceramics factory that once operated in Kopli, where EGS painted for 15 years.

"I discovered the ceramics factory in Kopli around 2004. It felt like a world hidden within the city – some parts were still operating, others were completely empty, offering endless surfaces for painting. Over time, it became one of my main creative spaces. I wouldn't have believed that even 20 years later, this place would be the subject of my solo exhibition in Tallinn," the artist said.

EGS's creative journey began as a street artist and has since developed into a consistent exploration of identity, place, movement, and history through paintings, glass sculptures, and installations.

He has been painting in Tallinn's industrial areas, abandoned factories, and informal graffiti sites since the mid-1990s. As is typical of a street artist, EGS does not reveal his face or his legal name.

The exhibition is open until October 31, 2026.

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