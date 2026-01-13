Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

Last week, an Israeli citizen got into hot water after attempting to bring a samovar across the border from Russia into Estonia.

Under current European Union sanctions on Russia, samovars, which are traditionally used to boil water, are classified as restricted goods and are therefore banned from being brought into EU territory.

According to a press release from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, the 25-year-old Israeli citizen arrived at the border checkpoint in Narva on January 6 with the intention of entering Estonian territory.

While passing through the green corridor, the citizen was called for additional baggage checks. Upon searching the traveler's luggage, the samovar was found.

The Israeli citizen was issued with a warning, after which he returned across the border to Russia.

