

Estonia could close border with Russia after illegal crossing, minister says

Vasknarva.
Vasknarva. Source: ERR
The government will discuss a possible revision of the threat assessment on Friday and closing the border has not been ruled out after Russia denied its border guards illegally crossed into Estonia earlier this week.

On Wednesday, three Russian border guards crossed the temporary control line into Estonian territory on the Narva River at the Vasknarva breakwater and remained there for about 20 minutes. The stone structure is situated in both countries, but the majority is in Estonia. The motive is unknown.

Estonian and Russian border guards met for more than two hours on Thursday to discuss the incident at the site where it took place. The Russian representatives claimed there had been no illegal crossing.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said: "Essentially, they no longer understood where the Estonia-Russia control line runs, which is utterly ridiculous because that control line has been in place for over 30 years. If they cannot read a map, if topographical ignorance prevails there, then how are we supposed to help? Should we send them a map, teach them how to read it? This remains a challenge for us."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Russia constantly tries to push the border in geographically complex areas. He listed the incidents at Saatse Boot in October, where armed Russians were seen on a stretch of road, and the theft of the border buoys in May 2024 from the Narva River.

The two countries have an unratified border agreement that Russia has refused to sign, but Tsahkna says this would likely be of little help.

Vasknarva, Estonia. Source: ERR

"I do not see any real prospect today of a border treaty between Estonia and Russia being concluded and ratified, and these risks will persist. Russia will certainly take advantage of such opportunities. Our job is simply to be very clear about what is our territory, what is Russian territory, to keep the situation under control, and not to give in to provocations," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a diplomatic protest note to Russia's chargé d'affaires on Thursday following the border violation.

The government will discuss how to move forward on Friday, including a possible change to the threat assessment. For now, forces have been boosted in the Vasknarva area.

Closing the border with Russia has not been ruled out. But Taro said action should be proportional.

"There are many different options for closing border traffic — it can be closed locally, generally, temporarily, for a longer period, or permanently. So, in that sense, there are various levels of proportionality," he said.

At Thursday's meeting of the border guards, the Russian representative claimed he had no authorization to provide substantive explanations. Estonia has proposed raising the meeting to a higher level.

The PPA detected an illegal crossing of a temporary control line between Estonia and Russia on the Narva River breakwater by three border guards of the Russian Federation on December 17, 2025.. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Wednesday's incident at Vasknarva was recorded by the PPA and can be viewed below.

--

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

