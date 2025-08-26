X!

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion

News
{{1756199400000 | amCalendar}}
The drone wreckage fell in Elva Muniticpality in Tartu County on the morning of August 24.
The drone wreckage fell in Elva Muniticpality in Tartu County on the morning of August 24. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR News
News

A woman has told ERR she likely heard the flight and explosion of the suspected Ukrainian combat drone that entered Estonian airspace early Sunday morning and crashed in south Estonia.

A local farmer discovered pieces of an exploded combat drone around 3 p.m. Monday (August 25) in Elva Municipality, Tartu County. An explosion crater was also found at the site.

Preliminary evidence indicates the drone is Ukrainian, and there are no suggestions that it is of Russian origin, the Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) said on Tuesday.

"I heard a strange sound just after five o'clock and something flying over the house. The sound reminded me of a motor scooter. Less than a minute later, there was a loud explosion that made the windows shake," Tiiu, who lives in Aakre village, told ERR.

"There were quite a few of us who heard it. My brother heard the same bang," she added.

She noted that some people living near the village said they saw a drone flying overhead.

According to Tiiu, the explosion may have occurred about one and a half kilometers from the house.

She admitted that when she read the news on Tuesday morning about drone debris found in Estonia, she immediately connected it with the events she had witnessed.

According to unconfirmed information from another source, the drone crashed in a field near Koruste village, roughly five kilometers from Aakre.

Another local resident, Veljo Runnel, who records bird calls, believes he recorded the sound of a flying drone at 4:45 a.m. around Kuutsi, Võru County. You can listen to the recording below.

This story was updated to add additional context, the sound file and gallery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:27

Major bank: Anticipating price hikes turning into self-fulfilling prophecy

14:13

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field Updated

14:04

Broken chargers, old gadgets pile up as Estonia's electronics recycling lags

13:35

Mart Raamat: Estonia's public transport agony only beginning

13:27

Estonian Business and Innovation Agency replaces board member Updated

13:26

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion Updated

12:56

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

12:31

Estonia sees sharp rise in demand for nonalcoholic beer

12:02

Experts: Reform Party's local election results in Tartu too wide open to call

11:24

Estonia revamping rural fiber rollout after first effort falls flat

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:13

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field Updated

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

25.08

NATO jets would scramble if an unidentified drone entered Estonia's airspace

13:26

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion Updated

25.08

Estonian government to allocate €8 million for passenger ferries in 2026

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

25.08

Some attractions on Tallinn's Pollinator Highway still lack permits

10:02

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

25.08

Estonian police monitor drone until it falls in Lake Peipus on Russia's side Updated

25.08

Peterburi tee roadworks in Tallinn to start in second half of September

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo