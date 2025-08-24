X!

Estonian police monitor drone until it falls in Lake Peipus on Russia's side

News
Lake Peipus shoreline (photo is illustrative).
Lake Peipus shoreline (photo is illustrative). Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board monitored a drone flying over Lake Peipus early Sunday morning. Later, the drone crashed into Lake Peipus on Russian territory.

According to Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Maj. Ivan Posledov, the border guard detected a drone flying over Lake Peipus twice early Sunday morning.

"First, at 5:20 a.m., a radar observer in Varnja detected an object flying over the Russian side of Lake Peipus. It was likely a drone and we monitored its flight until it disappeared from the radar over Russia. An hour later, a radar observer from the Mustvee station also detected a drone flying on the Russian side. We tracked its path until 6:25 a.m., when it crashed into the water on Russian territory, about six kilometers from the Estonian-Russian border. After crashing, the drone broke into pieces, most likely due to an explosion," Posledov said.

"The drones never headed toward Estonia and it remains unclear whether it was the same drone that disappeared earlier from the radar or two different drones," Posledov added.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) did not comment on the incident on Sunday.

On Saturday and early Sunday morning, drone activity was high in Russia's Leningrad region, as Ukraine carried out drone strikes against various targets in Russia. Drones attacked facilities in the city of St. Petersburg as well as the oil terminal at the Ust-Luga port, about 50 kilometers from the Estonian border.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

