Record number of lynxes killed on Estonia's roads this year

Hunters in Estonia have called for the hunting of lynx to be permitted after a record number of road deaths involving the animal this year, with over three months left to go, regional daily Lõuna Postimees reported .

As of the end of August, 23 lynxes were known to have been killed on Estonia's roads, the highest figure for many years, according to the national hunting society (EJS).

EJS project manager Urmas Salmu said the figure for last year was 16, and in 2022, eight lynx deaths, adding: "I can boldly state that the connection between those perished in traffic and the actual abundance is reality – whether we like it or not."

A lynx captured on a trail in Estonia. Source: Kalju Kivi

Traffic volumes have not risen during that time, meaning it can be deduced that the spike in lynx roadkill is due to abundance, Salmu said, noting that while the state Environmental Agency last year recommended hunting be permitted in some areas, this did not go ahead.

The species found in Estonia is the Northern lynx (Lynx lynx lynx), properly speaking a subspecies of the Eurasian variety.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!