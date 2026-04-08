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Trailcam captures mother bear and cubs out and about in an Estonian forest

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Bear cubs spotted in a backyard in Saaremaa. Photo is illustrative.
Bear cubs spotted in a backyard in Saaremaa. Photo is illustrative. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
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A trail camera in central Estonia picked up the charming sight of a mother bear and her cubs out foraging in the forest.

The Estonian Hunters' Society (Eesti Jahimeeste Selts) camera, owned by Mario Traksi, on Sunday captured the mother bear and her three offspring roaming the forest in search of food.

he arrival of the warmer weather last month meant hungry bears gradually started emerging from hibernation.

T

The footage can be viewed by clicking on the video player above.

Eurasian brown bear numbers in Estonia are estimated at around a thousand. They are a protected species, and while culling is permitted, this is subject to strict quotas.

Along with the end of hibernation, spring brings with it mating season, while mothers with cubs already born will have emerged, as in the video, by April too. This means that even though bears prefer to avoid human contact in any case, various precautions can be taken when out and about in the forest, which include making a noise – even singing – while on foot; dogs should be kept on a leash at all times. If you see tell-tale signs such as spoor, broken branches, trees and saplings, and footprints, you should be extra cautious. If you find yourself face to face with a brown bear, you should slowly back away the way you came, facing the animal but avoiding direct contact – slow movement and even quietly "talking to" the bear can also help, experts say.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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