Bird flu suspected in swan deaths along Tallinn-area shores

Dead swans found along the beaches of Viimsi and Pirita are likely linked to bird flu previously confirmed in local waterfowl.

Olev Kalda, director of the Animal Health and Welfare Department at the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA), said large numbers of swans have been found dead in both areas.

As previous testing has confirmed the presence of the disease in local waterfowl, Kalda said the PTA "will not be conducting additional testing on these dead birds."

The outbreak is not limited to swans, he added, noting they are simply the most numerous birds along the shoreline at present.

Kalda urged the public not to handle dead birds. "People must not put their lives or health at risk cleaning up these birds," he said, advising that finds be reported to the PTA.

Local governments are responsible for collecting carcasses, he added, with guidance from the board. Some delays in collection have occurred in the capital, however Kalda said they should be resolved soon.

Don't touch sick or dead birds

In Viimsi, wildlife cases are handled by contractor Jäägriabi OÜ, typically on a same-day basis.

While no local delays have been reported, deputy municipal mayor Alar Mik said rising numbers are straining the workload, and Jäägriabi also provides services outside the municipality.

In Tallinn's Pirita District, as dead bird numbers continue to grow, collection has shifted to the district's beach maintenance contractor HKP OÜ, district elder Kaido Saarniit said.

Around 20 dead swans had been removed from Pirita Beach as of Tuesday morning, with a two-hour response time required under contract.

Authorities advise the public to leave sick or dead birds alone and call Estonia's state information hotline at 1247 for further instructions.

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