RMK decorates visitor centers with Christmas lights

RMK's Christmas lights.
RMK's Christmas lights. Source: ERR
Twelve woodland visitor centers across Estonia have been decorated for Christmas to light up the darkest time of the year by the State Forest Management Center (RMK).

In Alutaguse National Park, the Kauksi stream nature trail has already been illuminated by familiar inhabitants of the national park, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"Hares, deer, lynxes, occasionally they pass through, maybe not right in this forest, but in any case, that inspired the installations, with little glowing lights shining in the forest. There wasn't any specific grand plan that had to be followed. But the animals that roam our forests were brought in here," said Heinar Juuse, head of RMK's Ida-Viru County visitor area.

The light installations add a sense of mystery and fairy-tale charm to a hike.

"Unfortunately, there's no snow, but it will probably come. In the dusk, these beautiful animal figures offer a nice, gentle Christmas feeling while walking through the forest," said Juuse.

The winter lights at RMK visitor centers can be seen until January 18. To see a map click here.

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

