Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas tree arrives in Town Hall Square

Tallinn's 2025 Christmas tree was felled in Kohila, Rapla County and bought to the Old Town on November 13, 2025.
Tallinn's 2025 Christmas tree was felled in Kohila, Rapla County and bought to the Old Town on November 13, 2025. Source: Veronika Uibo/ERR
This year's Christmas tree for Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) traveled from Rapla County to the Old Town on Thursday.

The spruce was felled in Kohila by Thursday morning and was installed in the square in the afternoon.

Last year's tree, which adorned the square, came from the village of Üksnurme, located about 20 kilometers from the capital.

This year, the Christmas market will open on November 21 and close on December 28.

Editor: Helen Wright, Barbara Oja

