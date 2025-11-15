X!

Tire changing season kicks into overdrive in Estonia

News
Tire change work is full steam ahead at the Stik garage in Paide.
Tire change work is full steam ahead at the Stik garage in Paide. Source: Olev Kenk / ERR
News

The first real snowfall isn't far off and wait times at tire shops can stretch to a week. The rush to switch to winter tires will continue for several weeks.

It's that time of year again when the forecast warns of the first snow and that means one thing — weeklong lines at tire service shops.

"We've already had a packed schedule for weeks now. At this point, there's no way to get an appointment for today. Our current wait time is a full week," said Tauno Haapsal, service manager at Minurehvid OÜ.

"We've actually been going full steam for a month already. People who drive with studless tires have learned from previous years and are getting them changed much earlier now," said Tanel Adamson, CEO of Kummid24 OÜ.

There's no clear preference between studded and studless tires — most people make their choice based on lifestyle. Tire shops report that prices have gone up.

"There's definitely a trend toward buying more affordable tires. Tire shops and online retailers don't have much control over this — the prices are mainly set at the factory. We buy them, add our usual margin, which hasn't changed, but our hands are tied. Prices have gone up and I can confidently say they'll rise again after the New Year," Adamson said.

Most cars will likely have their winter shoes on by mid-December, but the rush doesn't look to be ending anytime soon.

"Some people are putting on poor-quality tires now and when real winter hits, they'll be back to swap them out again. That's when they start thinking seriously. And when they realize they need better tires, they're also more willing to open their wallets," Haapsal noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Some family medicine centers and pharmacies to stay open during crises

14:11

Estonia joins group developing next-gen infantry fighting vehicles

14:01

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

10:30

Estonia to give Ukraine €3.5 million for Starlink systems

10:19

Tarmu Tammerk: Dads, dads and different dads

09:31

Tire changing season kicks into overdrive in Estonia

08:59

Tehumardi Memorial becomes first reinterpreted monument in Estonia

08:44

Conscript callup drops significantly for a year in 2026

08:35

Government's economic growth advisory body to wrap up new proposals

14.11

Prime minister: Belarusian smuggler balloons are a hybrid attack

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

14.11

EDF intelligence: Ukraine can hold Pokrovsk for another week or two

13.11

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

13.11

Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

14.11

Estonia to raise retirement age to 65 years and 3 months in 2028

14.11

US B-52 bomber flies training mission over Estonia

14.11

Largest cheese warehouse in the Nordic countries opens in Estonia

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

08:59

Tehumardi Memorial becomes first reinterpreted monument in Estonia

14.11

Driver in deadly Laagna tee crash released early from prison

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo