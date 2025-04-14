Highway speed limits rise with arrival of warmer weather

The Transport Administration on Monday (April 14) will start raising the maximum speed limits on state roads with separated lanes for the summer.

Four-lane highways with separated directions of travel, will have a maximum speed of 110 or 120 kilometers per hour, and on 2+1 roads up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The speed limit will remain up to 90 kilometers per hour on two-lane roads.

On sections with variable message signs, the speed limit may be lower due to deteriorated weather conditions or high traffic volumes.

Two areas will have different speeds during the night and day.

A maximum speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour will be allowed during daylight hours on the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway between Kuivajõe and Mäo. It will be slightly lower at 110 kilometers per hour at night.

On the Tallinn–Pärnu highway between Laagri and Ääsmäe, due to the risk of wildlife, the nighttime speed limit will be up to 100 kilometers per hour, and 110 kilometers per hour during daylight.

The speed will be lowered to 90 kilometers per hour this summer at the Jüri interchange on the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway due to several accidents in recent years.

Võerdla, Jõelähtme, and the Loksa intersection on the Tallinn–Narva highway, as well as at animal crossing points on the Kose–Võõbu section of the Tallinn–Tartu highway will also have limits of f 90 kilometers per hour.

"As weather in the spring can still be unpredictable and nighttime temperatures may drop below freezing, it is important to monitor weather and road conditions and adjust driving speed accordingly," the agency said in a statement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!