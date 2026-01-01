First responders and emergency staff kept busy over New Year's

While many celebrated the new year, police, rescuers and other emergency staff stayed on duty over New Year's Eve and Day, responding to hundreds of incidents across Estonia.

Jaak Kiviste, a senior official at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said this New Year's was much busier for them than previous years, with alcohol playing a major role in most incidents.

"We had to respond to over 500 calls, which is more than usual during the holidays," Kiviste said. He added that in addition to alcohol, many of them involved either domestic violence (DV) or violent incidents at entertainment venues and other crowded spots.

"The only positive note is that there were no traffic fatalities," he said.

The most serious incident happened in Narva, where at 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, a 38-year-old man stabbed his 48-year-old sister and fatally stabbed his 68-year-old mother.

"He also attacked the responding officer with a knife," Kiviste said, noting the officer sustained only minor injuries while defending himself. Police tased the suspect, who was detained pending possible arrest.

Across the country, police responded to 70 DV calls over New Year's.

"It's a difficult situation to manage, but both victims and bystanders who witness it should report it so we can offer help quickly and reduce the severity and frequency of such events," Kiviste said.

Most conflicts were alcohol-related, he added, which led to an increase in violence.

Sobriety checkpoints on more than 600 drivers across Estonia caught only a handful who had been drinking. Meanwhile, most intoxicated individuals made it home safely themselves, but police took 24 people to stations to sober up overnight.

Fireworks keep rescuers busy

From 8 p.m. December 31 to 8 a.m. January 1, rescuers across the country responded to 89 calls — three times fewer than last year. Most incidents involved fireworks.

Rescuers extinguished 46 outdoor fires overnight, including trash can fires and one car trunk smoldering from leftover pyrotechnics. In one potentially serious call, a school was reported to have caught fire from fireworks being set off, but the school building was untouched.

"Rescuers had a busy New Year's, but thankfully no one was injured by either fires or fireworks," said Meelis Mesi, a senior official at the Rescue Board.

Tallinn welcomed 2026 with a light show and a concert. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

With winter cold finally arriving in Estonia, Mesi said it's important to check heating sources. Subzero temperatures are also causing inland waters to freeze, but the ice is still weak, and going out on the ice has been prohibited since December 31.

"The Rescue Board's ice map provides real-time updates on ice conditions," he added.

On-duty staff keep spirits bright

Staff across airports, hospitals and emergency dispatch centers were also at work over New Year's, keeping things running safely.



At Tallinn Airport, flights ran on a normal schedule on New Year's Eve — both regular and chartered. Only the mood of the passengers was different.

"Everyone's filled with anticipation," airport passenger service specialist Mirell-Liis Orgus said Wednesday, adding that airport staff are happy to meet the expectations of travelers eager to get home or to their celebrations.

At the Emergency Response Center, staff numbers are doubled on New Year's Eve, the busiest day of the year.

Dispatch and logistics coordinator Annabel Mägi said the hardest part is the mental toll. Calls come in for all sorts of problems, and by day's end, the staff is exhausted.

"It's just part of the job," she acknowledged, adding that they're not the only ones working New Year's Eve.

While emergency dispatch staff can't choose their own schedules, and rotations may place them on duty during the holidays, shared festive snacks help them keep going, and they still find moments during their shift to celebrate together.

On December 31, hospital emergency rooms were also prepared for a surge in traumas, fireworks-related burns and alcohol-related incidents.

"It's not a typical day," said North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) resident physician Tom Gregori Brazier, adding that alcohol and substance use also adds to their workload.

Hospital staff work on a set schedule, he said, but rotate holidays to balance the load — if someone works on Christmas, they don't have to work on New Year's, or vice versa.

Fellow resident physician Nikita Kädva said New Year's Eve is a hectic day, with high numbers of flu patients adding to the strain as well. But even so, they try to keep their spirits high.

"At midnight, we do a big group hug and wish everyone a happy new year," he said. "And then we get back to work."

