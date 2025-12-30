X!

Rescue workers tackled fire at Tallinn Old Town restaurant on Tuesday

Scene of the fire in Tallinn Old Town.
Scene of the fire in Tallinn Old Town. Source: PPA
On Tuesday afternoon (December 30), rescue workers responded to a fire, which broke out in the kitchen of a Tallinn Old Town restaurant.

On Tuesday, December 30, at 3:08 p.m., the emergency services received a report that smoke was coming from the kitchen of a restaurant on Pikk tänav in Tallinn Old Town due to a fan catching fire.

By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the roof of the building was engulfed in flames.

Professional rescue workers from Lilleküla, Kesklinn, Nõmme, Pirita, Lasnamäe, and Keila, along with volunteers from Kopli, as well as ambulances and police, are all currently involved in responding to the incident, according to the Rescue Board's press service.

The fire in the kitchen has been contained, though the roof of the building is engulfed in flames.

Rescue workers have cut off the gas and electricity supply to the restaurant.

The fire has been classified as the highest level of complexity, with the emergency services currently focusing on limiting its spread.

At 5.21 p.m., the Rescue Board reported that the fire had been localized.

There have been no reports of any casualties in relation to the incident.

Rescue workers are asking residents of Tallinn Old Town to keep their doors and windows closed, as well as to avoid traveling on Pikk tänav and Vaimu tänav.

According to a report by ERR's Russian-language service, the premises that caught fire in Tallinn Old Town on Tuesday was the Georgian restaurant Tbilisi.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are temporarily closed until further notice. We will share more information as soon as possible," the restaurant stated on its website.

Editor: Michael Cole, Elizaveta Kalugina

