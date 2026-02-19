X!

Regional minister threatens to freeze Tallinn's income tax revenue

News
Hendrik Johannes Terras.
Hendrik Johannes Terras. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Regional and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras warned Tallinn that state equalization fund and income tax transfers may be suspended until the City Council adopts its 2026–2029 budget strategy.

In the directive sent by Terras, it is noted that under the Local Government Organization Act (KOKS), a municipality must adopt a development plan and budget strategy covering at least the next four fiscal years before approving the upcoming year's budget and no later than November 30.

However, Tallinn City Council adopted the city's 2026 budget on February 5 this year, disregarding that requirement and without first approving the city's 2026–2029 budget strategy.

The directive further states that the Local Government Financial Management Act (KOFS) provides that if a local government fails to submit its budget strategy data to the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture by the deadline, this constitutes a violation. As a result, the ministry may apply the sanction set out in KOFS — suspending transfers from the equalization fund and income tax allocations to a local government that has breached the law.

On that basis, Terras issued a directive in a letter to Tallinn City Government and City Council ordering the violation to be remedied, meaning the council must adopt a budget strategy for 2026–2029 within two months of receiving the directive.

"If Tallinn City Council has not adopted the city's 2026–2029 budget strategy by the specified deadline, we will, pursuant to Section 53(2) of KOFS, issue an order suspending transfers from the equalization fund and income tax until the violation has been remedied, that is, until Tallinn's 2026–2029 budget strategy has been adopted," Terras said.

The alleged breach of law by Tallinn's new governing coalition — made up of representatives of the Center Party and Isamaa — in delaying approval of the budget strategy has been highlighted by former mayor and current City Council member Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

In his inquiry to Mayor Peeter Raudsepp (Isamaa), Ossinovski noted that without a valid budget strategy, it is impossible to assess the long-term impact of the new recurring expenditures included in the recently approved 2026 budget on the city's financial position.

"Without a valid budget strategy, the City Council cannot assess whether the more than €60 million in additional recurring costs planned in the budget by the city government you lead are sustainable in the long term," the inquiry states.

According to the explanation provided in the directive, if a local government fails to comply, KOFS allows the ministry, on the basis of a ministerial order, to withhold during the fiscal year 10 percent of the amounts to be transferred from the equalization fund and income tax. This would be calculated from the funds allocated annually to the municipality from the state budget's equalization fund and from the personal income tax assigned to the municipality under the Income Tax Act.

The estimated sum could amount to €60–70 million.

The ministry told ERR on Wednesday that once the deadline set out in the directive has passed, the minister will issue an order, after proper proceedings, allowing the ministry to suspend the transfers. This does not mean Tallinn would permanently lose the funds; they would be paid out once the violation has been remedied.

Mayor: Scare tactics unacceptable

Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp responded on social media after ERR published the news, criticizing Ossinovski's actions and promising to submit the budget strategy to the City Council in March.

"Scaring people is unacceptable. Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras' letter stems from Jevgeni Ossinovski's appeal to the ministry with the aim of suspending the allocation of Tallinn residents' tax revenue to the city, which in turn would jeopardize the provision of vital social, education and other services. Such conduct is inappropriate," Raudsepp wrote.

The mayor recalled that on February 9 he announced that the City Government had begun drafting the budget strategy and that on January 22 he had responded to a similar inquiry from Ossinovski. As a result, both City Council members and the ministry are aware that the budget strategy is being prepared.

"Given that everyone has this information, scaring Tallinn residents is wholly inappropriate. The budget strategy will reach the City Council in March and will be adopted," Raudsepp pledged.

Mayor of Tallinn Peeter Raudsepp. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The mayor acknowledged that the budget strategy should have been adopted in October 2025 and that this could only have been done by the previous composition of the City Council, with the process led by the previous City Government. "The reasons why Jevgeni Ossinovski was unable to ensure its adoption are for him to explain," he said.

Local government elections were held from October 13 to 19, in which the Center Party won in Tallinn and the incumbent coalition — comprising the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Isamaa and Eesti 200 — lost its majority.

Raudsepp noted that the election results were confirmed later than usual this time, which affected the processing of both the budget and the budget strategy.

"The Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities has received written clarification from the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture that this particular circumstance will be taken into account, so that new councils and municipal governments can meaningfully contribute to drafting the budget," he said. "The primary priority of the current City Government was to adopt Tallinn's 2026 budget in order to ensure funding and the continued functioning of essential services. The budget was adopted on February 5, after which we immediately began drafting the budget strategy," the mayor added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:21

Southern Estonia gears up for school break travel

11:16

Minister: Russian, Belarusian athletes participation in Paralympics is 'disgraceful'

10:49

Swedbank CEO: All signs suggest the economy has bottomed out and is bouncing back

10:32

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv in action again at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

09:55

Stores seeing little impact of January tax changes so far

09:16

Estonian police to use drones to catch drivers running red lights

08:59

Nazgul the dog does not affect Estonia's Milano Cortina women's cross-country sprint effort Updated

08:45

Regional minister threatens to freeze Tallinn's income tax revenue

08:16

Estonia to test out social emergency response service

08:03

13 hypothermia deaths recorded so far this year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.02

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on Estonia's Lake Peipus

17.02

Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

18.02

Even tougher conditions in store for ships once ice starts to melt

18.02

Museums: Schools no longer dare bring students to visit

16.02

Expert: Russia's modest Ukraine advances slowed by Starlink disruptions

18.02

Niina Petrõkina skates strongly to place 10th after Winter Olympics short program

17.02

Icebreaker Botnica freeing cargo ships in Gulf of Riga for 1st time

17.02

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

17.02

Ukraine's heavyweight world champ Oleksandr Usyk in Tallinn: The IOC is weak

18.02

Independence Day: Tallinn public transport disruptions and road closures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo