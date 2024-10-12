X!

Tartu-based artist Diana Tamane exhibits work about love in Brussels

Artist Diana Tamane.
Artist Diana Tamane. Source: Leafy Yun Ye
This week, "Love is Louder," a new exhibition about different aspects of love featuring contributions from over 80 world-renowned artists including Marina Abramović, Tracey Emin and Yoko Ono & John Lenno, opens at the Bozar Cultural Center in Brussels. Among the contributors to the exhibition is Tartu-based artist Diana Tamane, with her work "My Family Album."

"Love is Louder" consists of more than 120 artworks, all of which explore the many facets of love, its tensions, and its various forms – romantic love, kinship and friendship, as well as love in a broader social context.

"As we are increasingly surrounded by violence and war, I think it is important to focus on the things that bring us together and take a closer look at an emotion as important as love. It's something that is universal but also special," said Zoe Gray, the exhibition's curator.

Diana Tamane, a Latvian photographer and artist based in Tartu, contributed pictures from her family album to the exhibition. The pictures show supportive hands on shoulders, cheek bumps or other small expressions of love.

"I searched [for] these moments of touch between me and my family. Maybe there are some birthdays or graduations, but in the end it's a question of what we remember," Tamane said.

A large mural of a cherry orchard sets the tone for the exhibition right from the off. It tells the story of how noble rulers once used the privacy of castle courtyards or the countryside to spend time with their loved ones, even if they couldn't publicly declare their love.

"It tells the story of a space that existed in the past and will exist in the future, where a certain kind of love can be made. The aim is not to fight for this particular form of love, the aim is for love itself to be free," said artist Kasper Bosmans.

The exhibition also includes sculptures, video art, text works. "We wanted to be very generous and offer many approaches so that people can find works that speak to them and remind them of their own love stories. And also to offer them something they might not be familiar with," said the curator.

More information about "Love is Louder" is available here.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

