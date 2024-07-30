Some areas of South Estonia saw month's average rain on Sunday alone

News
Flooded road in South Estonia.
Flooded road in South Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Southern Estonia received more than half its average monthly amount of rainfall for the time of year in less than a day on Sunday, the Environment Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) has said, while in some areas, rainfall even exceeded the typical monthly level.

The town of Võru for instance saw 66 mm of rain, 87 percent of its July average.

The downpour caused flooding on several Võru streets, with the most significant traffic disruptions seen on Kooli and Kreutzwaldi streets.

The heavy rainfall has also led to rising water levels in watercourses across Southern Estonia.

Estonia issued a level three ("very dangerous") storm warning Sunday evening, while Latvia, in addition to South Estonia, bore the brunt of the storm damage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:41

Doctor deficit could start to slow development of healthcare system

12:03

Court rejects release under e-surveillance of Suure-Lähtru baby case mother

11:24

Analysis: Redrawing electoral district borders would not give any party an edge

10:44

Statistics: Retail trade turnover down by 5 percent on year to June

09:58

No-confidence motion prompted by minister's Crimea remarks fails at Riigikogu

09:26

Car tax bill passes final Riigikogu vote

09:23

National Electoral Committee wants to redraw electoral districts

09:01

Eneli Jefimova seventh in Paris Olympics women's 100m breaststroke final

08:39

Some areas of South Estonia saw month's average rain on Sunday alone

08:05

Showers to continue in Estonia over next few days

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.07

Storm hits Latvia

28.07

'Very dangerous' weather warning issued in south Estonia

29.07

Eneli Jefimova reaches Olympic final

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

29.07

Estonia sends PPA unit to assist with migrants on Latvian-Belarusian border

29.07

40 trolleybus drivers opt for redundancy ahead of route changes

29.07

Caravanning enthusiast: It is entirely possible to have fun exploring Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo