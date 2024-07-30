Some areas of South Estonia saw month's average rain on Sunday alone

Southern Estonia received more than half its average monthly amount of rainfall for the time of year in less than a day on Sunday, the Environment Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) has said, while in some areas, rainfall even exceeded the typical monthly level.

The town of Võru for instance saw 66 mm of rain, 87 percent of its July average.

The downpour caused flooding on several Võru streets, with the most significant traffic disruptions seen on Kooli and Kreutzwaldi streets.

The heavy rainfall has also led to rising water levels in watercourses across Southern Estonia.

Estonia issued a level three ("very dangerous") storm warning Sunday evening, while Latvia, in addition to South Estonia, bore the brunt of the storm damage.

--

