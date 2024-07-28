'Very dangerous' weather warning issued in south Estonia

"Very dangerous" and "dangerous" weather warnings are in force in central and southern Estonia on Sunday (July 28) evening and Monday (July 29). Heavy, rain storms, and wind are forecast, the Environment Agency said .

The level three "Very dangerous" warning (red) – the highest – has been issued for Pärnu, Põlva, Viljandi, Valga, and Võru counties.

The agency says: "Major damage and accidents are likely. There is a potential danger to life and health. Keep frequently informed about detailed expected meteorological conditions and risks. Follow orders and any advice given by authorities and be prepared for extraordinary measures."

Heavy rain and thunder are forecast on Sunday evening. Between 40-70 mm of rain is expected to fall before noon on Monday.

In the Gulf of Riga, wind speeds of 15-20m/s and gusts up to 27 m/s are forecast.

The level two "dangerous" warning (orange) is in effect in Tartu, Jõgeva, and Järve counties. Heavy rain and stong winds are expected on Sunday night and Monday.

Level one (yellow) "potentially dangerous" warning has been issued in all other counties (Harju, Hiiu, Ida-Viru, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Rapla, and Saare).

Weather warning on July 28, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

The agency writes: "July 28 in the evening heavy rain arrives to southern Estonia and islands and then spreads over land, locally thunder. Around July 29 midnight the amount of precipitation in southern Estonia is up to 25 mm. Very heavy rain continues in many places July 29 at night and also locally by day, risk of thunder remains. July 29 before noon approximate amount of precipitation in southern Estonia is 40-70 mm, in central Estonia 25-50 mm, in northern Estonia and on islands up to 25 mm.

"July 28 in late evening in Southwest Estonia north, northwest wind increasing 12, in gusts 18 m/s. July 29 at night north, northwest wind continues to increase also elsewhere, and northeast wind in Eastern Estonia 12, in gusts 18, around Gulf of Riga 15-20, in gusts up to 27 m/s."

View the forecast here.

