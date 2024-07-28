'Very dangerous' weather warning issued in south Estonia

News
Rain.
Rain. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

"Very dangerous" and "dangerous" weather warnings are in force in central and southern Estonia on Sunday (July 28) evening and Monday (July 29). Heavy, rain storms, and wind are forecast, the Environment Agency said.

The level three "Very dangerous" warning (red) – the highest – has been issued for Pärnu, Põlva, Viljandi, Valga, and Võru counties.

The agency says: "Major damage and accidents are likely. There is a potential danger to life and health. Keep frequently informed about detailed expected meteorological conditions and risks. Follow orders and any advice given by authorities and be prepared for extraordinary measures."

Heavy rain and thunder are forecast on Sunday evening. Between 40-70 mm of rain is expected to fall before noon on Monday.

In the Gulf of Riga, wind speeds of 15-20m/s and gusts up to 27 m/s are forecast.

The level two "dangerous" warning (orange) is in effect in Tartu, Jõgeva, and Järve counties. Heavy rain and stong winds are expected on Sunday night and Monday.

Level one (yellow) "potentially dangerous" warning has been issued in all other counties (Harju, Hiiu, Ida-Viru, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Rapla, and Saare).

Weather warning on July 28, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

The agency writes: "July 28 in the evening heavy rain arrives to southern Estonia and islands and then spreads over land, locally thunder. Around July 29 midnight the amount of precipitation in southern Estonia is up to 25 mm. Very heavy rain continues in many places July 29 at night and also locally by day, risk of thunder remains. July 29 before noon approximate amount of precipitation in southern Estonia is 40-70 mm, in central Estonia 25-50 mm, in northern Estonia and on islands up to 25 mm.

"July 28 in late evening in Southwest Estonia north, northwest wind increasing 12, in gusts 18 m/s. July 29 at night north, northwest wind continues to increase also elsewhere, and northeast wind in Eastern Estonia 12, in gusts 18, around Gulf of Riga 15-20, in gusts up to 27 m/s."

View the forecast here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:33

'Very dangerous' weather warning issued in south Estonia

14:46

Paul Aron's car stops on final lap in Belgium

13:39

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes Olympic semi-final

13:30

State rental buildings not cost-effective in Estonia

12:43

Ott Tänak to compete in World Rally Championship also in 2025

12:15

Expert: Ukraine has achieved its target this year of maintaining the front

12:13

Rubber bollards installed in place of Tallinn-Rapla highway metal railing

11:30

Data gap: Why are gay, bi and trans men at high risk of HIV in Estonia?

10:45

Advisor to former PM: Coalition agreement also holds good news for entrepreneurs

10:27

Vipers have bitten at least 35 people in Estonia this year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

06.05

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

27.07

Contract expiry spells end to Tallinn's post-fixed garbage cans

10:27

Vipers have bitten at least 35 people in Estonia this year

27.07

Nelli Differt just outside the medals in Paris Olympics women's épée

27.07

Estonia's national debt growth fastest in EU in Q1 2024

13:30

State rental buildings not cost-effective in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo