Storm hits Latvia

A powerful storm swept through Latvia, bringing a significant amount of rainfall and leaving tens of thousands of households without electricity.

In central Latvia, strong winds were reported, with gusts reaching up to 27 meters per second in Riga. Other areas affected by severe gusts included Ventspils, Dobele, Saldus and Ainaži.

Such wind speeds typically cause less damage in winter, but in summer, trees are full of leaves, making branches heavier and more susceptible to breaking. As a result, tens of thousands of households in Latvia lost electricity.

Power outages affected several regions, with Jelgava seeing significant rainfall of 180 millimeters, nearly the equivalent of two months' worth or a quarter of annual rainfall, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports.

The rescue service reported a busy night handling storm-related incidents. Due to the storm damage, several areas experienced road closures. On Sunday, authorities in Riga advised residents to stay home due to the severe weather conditions.

The storm continues in many parts of Latvia, with wind speeds reaching 25 meters per second along the Gulf of Riga coast. Extensive flooding is expected, and the storm is anticipated to subside by Monday evening.

Strong winds and rain also hit southern Estonia Sunday evening, lasting into Monday morning.

--

