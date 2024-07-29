Storm hits Latvia

News
Open gallery
6 photos
News

A powerful storm swept through Latvia, bringing a significant amount of rainfall and leaving tens of thousands of households without electricity.

In central Latvia, strong winds were reported, with gusts reaching up to 27 meters per second in Riga. Other areas affected by severe gusts included Ventspils, Dobele, Saldus and Ainaži.

Such wind speeds typically cause less damage in winter, but in summer, trees are full of leaves, making branches heavier and more susceptible to breaking. As a result, tens of thousands of households in Latvia lost electricity.

Power outages affected several regions, with Jelgava seeing significant rainfall of 180 millimeters, nearly the equivalent of two months' worth or a quarter of annual rainfall, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports.

The rescue service reported a busy night handling storm-related incidents. Due to the storm damage, several areas experienced road closures. On Sunday, authorities in Riga advised residents to stay home due to the severe weather conditions.

The storm continues in many parts of Latvia, with wind speeds reaching 25 meters per second along the Gulf of Riga coast. Extensive flooding is expected, and the storm is anticipated to subside by Monday evening.

Strong winds and rain also hit southern Estonia Sunday evening, lasting into Monday morning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: LSM

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Estonian men's quadruple sculls team fails to make the top 6 in Paris

13:12

Defense minister takes oath of office

12:43

4 Riigikogu committees elect leaders

12:39

Indrek Saul: Of confidence and growth in the coalition agreement

11:48

Estonia sends PPA unit to assist with migrants on Latvian-Belarusian border

10:30

Gallery: Trad.Attack! sets new record at Viljandi Folk Music Festival

09:59

Storm hits Latvia

09:26

Film critic: Estonian cinema hit rock bottom in the 1990s

08:50

Opposition leader: Michal government's tax changes will only add to inflation

08:18

Estonian MEPs' ambitions centered around foreign policy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.07

'Very dangerous' weather warning issued in south Estonia

09:59

Storm hits Latvia

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

28.07

Vipers have bitten at least 35 people in Estonia this year

28.07

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes Olympic semi-final

28.07

State rental buildings not cost-effective in Estonia

28.07

Data gap: Why are gay, bi and trans men at high risk of HIV in Estonia?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo