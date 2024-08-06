Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning

Heavy rains in Tartu on August 6, 2024.
Sudden and heavy rain came down in Tartu Tuesday morning, quickly exhausting the Southern Estonian city's drainage capacity and flooding the streets.

The heavy rainfall has caused the Tartu University Hospital to cancel appointments on the first floor of its A-wing, which has been flooded.

Appointments have been canceled at the hospital's nerve, orthopedics and surgery clinics.

Surgical procedures at the hospital's same-day surgery clinic have also been suspended. The hospital will contact people's whose procedures have been canceled.

The hospital's emergency room remains open.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

