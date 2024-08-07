Medical care at Tartu University Hospital to resume in full by Thursday

Main entrance at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK).
Main entrance at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK). Source: Tartu University Hospital.
Provision of medical care at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) will be fully restored by Thursday, two days after medical services were partially suspended at the main hospital building following heavy rains and flooding.

TÜK announced that rain damage sustained by the building located at L. Puusepa 8 has largely been repaired, allowing units to return to their regular work schedules.

According to TÜK executive board member Joel Starkopf, scheduled surgeries will also recommence on Thursday.

"A total of 20 surgeries between two operating rooms were canceled on Tuesday, and 31 surgeries that had been planned for Wednesday were postponed," Starkopf said. "Surgical operations were impacted by water that had entered the sterilization room, which has since been cleared, and the equipment is ready for use."

Outpatient appointments resumed in part on Tuesday, he continued, and as of Wednesday are all taking place in either the A-wing or in temporary locations.

A total of 75 outpatient appointments were canceled on Tuesday; patients whose appointment times were changed are being contacted by TÜK.

Located on the basement level, the kitchen of the hospital's catering service has resumed operations, ensuring that both patients and hospital staff are fed. The hospital pharmacy located on the same level is likewise fully operational, with no damage sustained to either medications or supplies.

"The Administrative Service is continuing to map out all damages, but we're pleased to say that the systems necessary to continue medical operations are functioning," said TÜK executive board chair Priit Perens.

Perens added that this week's incident will be thoroughly analyzed in the coming weeks in order to increasingly take into consideration not just medical crises but also situations caused by unexpected forces of nature.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

