Insurance companies still receiving damage reports following Tartu flooding

Last week, a heavy downpour struck Tartu, flooding several roads and buildings. Insurance companies are still receiving reports of water damage.

Insurance provider ERGO has registered a total of 26 claims related to the flood, with the total damage amounting to €47,000. "This is a very preliminary estimate of the damages," explained ERGO's head of claims handling, Caterina Lepvalts.

If Insurance has received five comprehensive insurance claims related to the Tartu flooding. Additionally, the company has so far received 29 notifications of property damage.

PZU Insurance did not disclose the exact number of claims, as they are still receiving reports of damage. As recently as Tuesday, the company received a report of a flooded building.

"In the case of real estate, the damages are primarily related to water entering buildings through the sewage system," explained Lauri Nõu, head of property claims at If Insurance.

ERGO has been notified of several incidents where water flowed into basements due to the flooding.

The drying process also plays a significant role in the length of the insurance handling period for water damage in buildings. Marge Habakukk, head of the property claims group at PZU, noted that repairs cannot begin until the structures are completely dry.

"In the case of property damage, we typically reach a decision within two weeks, with more complex cases taking up to a month," Nõu explained regarding the length of the property damage handling process.

Teet Järv, head of the vehicle claims group at PZU Insurance, stated that the biggest issue with vehicle damage during floods is cars that were submerged in underground garages or other low-lying areas where water accumulates.

"In most cases, the problem involves parked vehicles getting caught in the flood," noted Taavi Kruus, head of the vehicle claims group at If Insurance, regarding flood-related damages.

According to Järv, the process of restoring vehicles from water damage can be more time-consuming than usual. However, he emphasized that the overall claims processing time for vehicle damage does not differ significantly from standard procedures, although it may take longer. For example, If Insurance typically handles vehicle water damage claims within a few weeks.

The damages to vehicles vary but generally amount to a few thousand euros, according to the insurance companies. Regarding property damage, Nõu highlighted that the largest claim If Insurance is handling exceeds €20,000. "While the exact amounts are still being determined, we can estimate that the total property damage will be around €100,000," he noted.

Kruus mentioned that flood-related vehicle damage typically occurs in Tartu during the summer. "It's not uncommon to see such damages. In fact, these incidents often increase in the spring," Nõu added regarding property damage.

According to PZU Insurance, the most significant damages occurred in the central area of Tartu.

If a flood protection policy is not in place or the circumstances of the damage do not meet the policy's conditions, the insurance company may reject the claim. "It's important to note that drivers should avoid driving into deep water," Kruus advised regarding damage claims.

