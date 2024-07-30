Showers to continue in Estonia over next few days

Rainy weather in Tallinn.
Rainy weather in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Tuesday will be clearer and drier then Sunday and Monday, though the influence of a low pressure system will continue to make its presence known in the coming days, and more showers and also thunderstorms can be expected.

On Sunday evening and night, southern Estonia saw 60–90 mm of rainfall, over half the average for the month and in some areas more even than the average monthly total, causing rivers and streams to rise rapidly.

A level three storm warning was issued Sunday, while Latvia bore the brunt of the storm's effects.

As of Monday, the weather system in question had moved east.

Today, Tusday, a massive low-pressure area from the Arctic Ocean to the Sea of Azov will bring more rain to Estonia, particularly the northwest this time, while the islands have a slightly lower chance of rain.

Northwest and north winds will be moderately strong.

By Tuesday night, a brief high-pressure area to the south will bring drier conditions, save for the northeast, where rain is still forecast

On Wednesday this low-pressure system to the east will again cause widespread showers across the country, with noticeably strong (north)westerlies.

The rain continued though Monday night, but Tuesday has dawned somewhat clearer and drier, and temperatures are forecast at 17-19 degrees.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, there will be a greater amount of cloud again and scattered showers across much of the mainland, though the west and islands will remain dry. Northwesterlies are forecast at 4-9 meters per second, in gusts up to 15 meters per second, while the average temperature on the mainland (21-23 degrees) will be slightly higher than over the islands (19-20 degrees).

There is a chance of thunder in the east, during the afternoon.

Evening weather in Estonia, July 30, 2024. Source: ERR

In the evening, the western part of Estonia will clear up and remain dry, and slightly warmer (19-21 degrees). The eastern region will have more clouds, with showers and, again, potential thunderstorms, plus it will be cooler at 17-18 degrees. The northwesterlies will remain, gusting on the coasts up to 15 meters per second.

Four-day weather map, Wednesday, July 31 to Saturday, August 3, 2024. Source: ERR

In the following days, the weather pattern will remain largely unchanged, with the low-pressure system lingering over Russia, bringing showers across Estonia, especially during the daytime.

Northwesterlies will remain moderately strong; nighttime temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, up to 18 degrees on the coasts, while during the day, ambient temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees are forecast through the rest of the working week.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Taimi Päljak.

